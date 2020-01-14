Makar Sankranti 2020: Easy Steps To Learn How To Fly A Kite To Celebrate The Festival

Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the divine being Surya or Sun. The festival symbolises the first day of the Sun’s transit into Makara i.e. Capricorn. It marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makar Sankranti 2020 will be celebrated on January 15 this year. The festival is associated by many names such as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in South India, and more. In Maharashtra, people celebrate this festival by exchanging til-gul ladoos. In Gujarat people keenly await this festival to fly kites or patang in Hindi.

Do you want to celebrate this Makar Sankranti 2020 by flying a kite? If you don't know how to fly a kite, here are a few simple kite flying tips that will help you learn how to fly a kite.

How to fly a kite?

Step 1: The person holding the kite is called the launcher and the person flying the kite is called the flier. The launcher’s back must be towards the wind, with the kite facing him. If the wind is flowing behind the kite, then the kite will crash. Also one must make sure that they do not launch the kite while running as it can crash due to uncontrolled tugging.

Step 2: One must move approximately around 20 meters away from the kite. There should not be any obstacle from where you are setting off the kite. Make sure that you find an open space to release the kite.

Step 3: As you release the kite, one must pull the string to provide some friction.

Step 4: Pay attention to the direction of the wind. If the direction of the wind changes make sure that you adapt to it. Make sure that the wind blows from the flier to the launcher and not the opposite way. This way, the wind will go in a straight line from the flier to the launcher.

Step 5: Now carefully release the length of the flying line. Monitor the end of the string properly. If the kite is weak, then the line will come off the bridle, which will result in losing the kite.

Step 6: Pull the string to lower the kite and wrap the line around the coil, just how it started to end the flying process.

