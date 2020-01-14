Makar Sankranti Wishes In Kannada; Messages To Send To Your Family And Friends

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a sign of change from shorter days to longer days. According to the Hindu calendar, the Sun goes into the Makar or Capricorn period. During this day, usually around January 14, the winter period ends and summer period starts, which marks the time for harvesting.
The festival is celebrated in many different ways in India. In India, Hindus and Sikhs call it Makara Sankranti, but a few states have their lingual names for the festival. For example, in West Bengal, it is called Poush sôngkrānti. In central India, it is called Sukarat and in Assam, it is called as Magh Bihu.
The Tamils call it Thai Pongal. During this time, all people come around and celebrate in many different ways. This time around you will be wishing your relatives friends and family members with a lot of love. Here are a few Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada which you can send to your friends and family.
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು...
ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲೂ ಸುಖ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ.
ಈ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದಂದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಸೆಗಳೆಲ್ಲ ಉಕ್ಕಿ ಹರಿಯಲಿ
ಎಳ್ಳು ಬೆಲ್ಲ ತಿಂದು ಒಳ್ಳೆ ಮಾತಾಡಿ. ನಿಮಗೂ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೂ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕಷ್ಟ, ದುಃಖಗಳನ್ನು ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿಯ ಪ್ರಭೆ ಸುಡಲಿ. ಸುಖ, ಶಾಂತಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಲೆಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿ. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
ಈ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ನಿಮಗೆ ಸುಖ, ಶಾಂತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ, ಸಂಪತ್ತನ್ನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಖುಷಿಯ ಪ್ರಭೆಯನ್ನು ಮೂಡಿಸಲಿ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕನಸುಗಳು ಸಾಕಾರಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿ. ಗಾಳಿಪಟದಂತೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಧನೆಯೂ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೇರಲಿ. ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
ಸೂರ್ಯನು ನಿಮಗೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಗೆ ಸುಖ ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಕಿರಣಗಳನ್ನು ಬೀರಲಿ. ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
These Makar Sankranti messages in Kannada can be sent to your family, friends, and other acquaintances. These wishes in Kannada are just a few ways in which you can send your love to your loved ones. Using these Makar Sankranti wishes in Kannada will even help you impress your boss or get in touch with that one client whose mother tongue is Kannada. Happy Makar Sankranti.
