Masik Shivaratri Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On The Auspicious Day

Masik Shivaratri falls in the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. Shivratri is a grand Hindu festival of the merging of Shiva and Shakti. The divine festival is observed by worshipping Mahadev. On this day, the devotees are seen fasting, chanting mantras, and practicing meditation. As per religious beliefs, all wishes and impossible and difficult tasks are fulfilled on Masik Shivratri by observing the fast and worshipping Shiva-Parvati on this propitious occasion. Followers of Lord Shiva are awake during Shivaratri and also offer Shiva Puja at midnight. Here are Masik Shivaratri images you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious day.

Also Read | Shanghai Disneyland will reopen from May 11, confirms CEO Bob Chapek

Also Read | Desi Hacks: Tips for making melt-in-your-mouth besan ke laddoo at

Also Read | How to motivate remote employees: Ways to make remote working a fun experience

Also Read | World Hypertension Day images that can be shared with loved ones

Masik Shivaratri -

Masik Shivaratri is usually followed by married and unmarried women. According to religious writings, they observe fast for a better life of their husband and son. Unmarried girls fast for a better match and a husband. On the days of Masik Shivratri, the temples of Lord Shiva are beautifully decorated. Visiting Shiva temple on Masik Shivratri is highly auspicious to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Observing Masik Shivratri is the easiest way to win the blessings of Lord Shiva, according to Hindu religious beliefs.

Significance of Masik Shivratri:

The celebration of Masik Shivaratri leads to several advantages, says the religious writings. Some of the advantages of observing Shivratri vrat include cure from diseases, good health, and happiness in life. One can also achieve advancement in the profession, freedom from the troubles of enemies, escaping the fear of death and others. Shiva is considered as the supreme God in the Hindu religion.

During Masik Shivaratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped by his followers to ensure that the world remains protected from evil and the negative forces. Furthermore, believers pray to him for achieving forgiveness or Moksha. The religious writings say that unless a person gets rid of the fasteners within, he or she wouldn't be able to achieve calm. And calm is essential for attaining Moksha, a state of eternal bliss.

Devotees start observing vrat or fast on Maha Shivratri and keep the fast every month on this day. A puja is performed at midnight. People take a bath before conducting the puja and chant shlokas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer milk and water to the Shiva Linga for the Abhisheka apart from the Datura flowers and Vilva leaves.