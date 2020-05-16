World Hypertension Day is celebrated each year on May 17, 2020. The day is initiated by the World Hypertension League which is an umbrella organisation for numerous hypertension societies and leagues. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the condition of high blood pressure or hypertension.

Every year, the World Hypertension League comes up with a new theme dedicated to hypertension and which tries to make more and more people aware of the situation. This year, the theme of World Hypertension Day is Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Longer. Last year in 2019, the theme for World Hypertension Day was Know Your Numbers.

ALSO READ | Lohri 2020: Heartwarming Messages And Images To Celebrate The Festival

World Hypertension Day images that can be shared with loved ones

ALSO READ | Shigmo Festival 2020 In Goa Is All Set To Start Soon; Check Out The Dates

ALSO READ | Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Here Is A Complete List Of The Auspicious Days

Significance of World Hypertension Day

Hypertension or high blood pressure can even lead to deadly problems like heart disease or even a stroke. Hence, tracking your blood pressure by getting it checked plays a very important role. There can be instances wherein the blood pressure levels might go shooting and one would not know.

World Hypertension Day also stresses the importance of a healthy diet in order to maintain healthy blood pressure levels. One should make sure to keep up with a healthy diet, regular exercising, and eight hours of sound sleep daily. If one already has a problem with hypertension or high blood pressure levels, then one should stay away from processed and packaged food.

When the World Hypertension League started the initiative of World Hypertension Day in 2006, the theme back then was ‘Awareness of high blood pressure’. Slowly, the team started moving towards tackling more specific problems related to hypertension or high blood pressure levels. These themes set forward by the World Hypertension League not only create awareness about the condition but also about the factors building up to it.

In India, on World Hypertension Day every year, many hospitals conduct awareness camps to make people know about the same. Various healthcare institutions and hospitals have discussions, seminars, and talks on this day. Some healthcare hospitals also conduct free screening tests for individuals so that people can know much better about their hypertension or high blood pressure levels.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Shares Her Plans For Holi With Husband Ranveer Singh; Details Inside