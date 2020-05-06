Shanghai Disneyland Will Reopen From May 11, Confirms CEO Bob Chapek

After all the unfortunate news surfacing about the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the world, there is good news for all the theme park lovers in China. Recently, the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek in a statement revealed that they will re-open the Shanghai Disneyland theme park on May 11, 2020. It will be the very first park to be reopened after all the public places in China were shut down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on May 11, 2020

After the condition of the Coronavirus crisis in China has eased a little, the CEO of Disney officially announced that Shanghai Disney Resort will be re-opened on May 11, 2020. Shanghai Disney Resort's official Instagram handle also broke the news by sharing a video clip. They shared a video of the theme park by showing the preparations run by the workers as it will soon be open for the visitors. By sharing the video clip, they captioned it writing, "The window is open, so’s that door- Shanghai Disneyland officially reopens May 11th!"

Also, according to reports of an online portal, most of the attractions, performances, amusement facilities, restaurants and shops of the theme park will be open but with a controlled visitor flow. However, some of the interactive programs will remain shut, including kids' corner and theatre performances. Everyone who wishes to visit the park can check out their official website or app to get all the necessary details about the operation arrangements.

The tickets for the park can be booked online via the resort's official website or their travel partners' websites from May 8, 2020. The sale will go live from 8 a.m. with a limited number of tickets being made available each day during the initial days of reopening. However, on-site tickets have been temporarily cancelled, thus everyone will have to pre-order their tickets. For all the annual pass-holders, they must make a reservation before their arrival.

Furthermore, to take due safety measures into consideration, temperature screening will be implanted while hand sanitizers will also be available at queue entries and other high-touch locations. The crew members of the park will also be specially trained with an emphasis on contactless interaction with the guests. They will also receive protective equipment including face masks.

