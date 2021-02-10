World Pulses Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

World Pulses Day is a day dedicated to the importance of pulses. The day is aimed at increasing awareness about the pulses. World Pulses Day 2021 is being celebrated on February 10, i.e today. It is celebrated every year on the same day. It is a well-known fact that pulses are high in nutritional values. On this day people are urged to consume and donate pulses and create awareness about it. As the World Pulses Day 2021 is being celebrated today, a lot of people are wondering about the World Pulses Day 2021 theme, World Pulses Day history and its significance. On the occasion of World Pulses Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Pulses Day history

To recognize the values of pulses the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 20, 2013. It proclaimed the year 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. The celebration of the year, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO increased the public awareness of the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production. Burkina Faso proposed the observance of World Pulses Day with particular relevance to several sustainable development goals. In 2019, the General assembly proclaimed February 10 as the World Pulses Day.

World Pulses Day 2021 theme

World Pulses Day 2021 theme is “Nutritious Seeds for a Sustainable Future”. The theme is long decided in 2016 when the year was nominated to be celebrated as International Year of Pulses. According to a report by krishijagran.com, the theme has been the same from 2019 to 2021.

World Pulses Day significance

Pulses are also known as legumes. They are the edible seeds of leguminous plants cultivated for food. Dried beans lentils and peas are the most common and consumed types of pulses. They are packed with nutritional values and are an ideal source of protein. They have also been found to be helpful in fighting obesity. With numerous health benefits, pulses are an integral part of a human diet. However, a large number of people are unaware of the health benefits of pulses. Therefore, the day aims at making people aware of the pulses and increasing the consumption of it.

Image Credits: Unsplash