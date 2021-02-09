World Pizza Day 2021: History, Date And Facts About The Delicious Dish

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most loved dishes in the whole world. The dish is preferred at almost any occasion and is also delicious in taste with a wide variety of taste. Fans of the popular dish from all over the world are celebrating the World Pizza Day 2021 today. The World Pizza Day date is February 9 every year. The day is a celebration of this tasty and popular delicacy. As the day is being celebrated all over the world today, a lot of people have been curious to know about the World Pizza Day history, World Pizza Day date and interesting facts about the dish and the date. For all the people who are wondering about the World Pizza Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Pizza Day 2021

World Pizza Day date is February 9. The day is celebrated on the day every year by indulging in the delicacy with your friends and loved ones. Various eateries and pizza places also have various offers and discounts on pizza for the day. The dish is one of the most popular and most consumed food items in the world. Here is a look at the World Pizza Day history.

Also Read | Chocolate Day 2021: Images To Share With Your Loves Ones On The Special Day

Also Read | Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Significant Other

World Pizza Day history

According to nationaltoday.com, flatbreads were first consumed by the ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks. However, the modern birthplace of Pizza is southwestern Italy’s Campania region. It is home to Naples. The people in that region needed some inexpensive food during the 1700s and early 1800s and the Pizza which was flatbread with toppings fulfilled that need. The early pizzas had a few tasty toppings like cheese, tomatoes, oil, anchovies, garlic and could be eaten at every meal.

According to a legend, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita were on a visit to Naples in the year 1889. They got bored of their usual French cuisine in their diet and asked for an assortment of pizzas from the Pizzeria Brandi found in 1760. The queen enjoyed pizza mozzarella the most and since then it is known as the Margherita Pizza. The dish earned global popularity mostly after the 1940s. Here is a look at some of the World Pizza Day facts according to nationalcalendar.com.

Also Read | Chocolate Day 2021 Quotes And Messages To Send To Your Dear Ones

Also Read | Chocolate Day 2021: Here Is A List Of Perfectly Mushy Romcoms To Celebrate The Day

World Pizza Day facts

One of the interesting facts about the pizza is Pepperoni variant of the pizza is the most popular one as it consists of 36% of total pie orders.

In the USA over 3 billion pizzas are sold every year. Apart from this, another billion frozen pizzas are also sold. In the US, 17% of the total restaurants are pizzerias.

The first-ever pizzeria was opened in Naples Italy named Antica Pizzeria in the year 1738.

The first pizzeria in the US was opened in 1985 in New York City named Gennaro Lombardi.

The average amount of pizza consumed by an American in a year is 23 pounds.

Image Credits: Unsplash