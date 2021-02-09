Teddy Day 2021: Adorable Teddy Day Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

The countdown to Valentine’s Day 2021 has started with Valentine’s week. The Teddy Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 10 as it is the fourth day of Valentine’s week. From a little girl to a teenager or an adult, teddies are a weakness of everyone. Gifting your partner a teddy on the Teddy Day 2021 will be a perfect way to celebrate the day. Apart from that, Teddy Day can also be celebrated by sending cute Teddy Day messages, Teddy Day wishes to your loved one. Here is a look at some of the adorable Teddy Day messages and Teddy Day wishes to share with your partner a happy Teddy Day 2021 ahead of Valentine's day 2021.

Teddy Day messages

You are soft and cute as a teddy. On the teddy day, I wanna hug you tight and give you a kiss. Happy teddy day 2021, sweetheart!

Like your teddy, I want you to hug me tight and spend with me all your nights. Happy teddy day!

Happy teddy day to my soft, sweet and cute teddy. You are cuter than the cutest teddy ever.

I wanna tell you today that you are my best teddy. I miss you every night and every day!

Can I give a hug to my softest teddy? When you are with me, I never miss my teddy!

Giving you a big fat fluffy teddy so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day sweetheart, love you!

A teddy is always a best friend who listens to every problem of a person and this will help when I am not there. Happy Teddy Day!

What fills the bed is not pillows and not dreams, it’s a teddy or many teddies who are partner, dreamers all in one. Here is a teddy for you beautiful!

You are never alone, you always have my side, my back and a teddy which will always remind you of me. Happy Teddy Day darling!

Teddy Day wishes

If you were a teddy, you would have been the cutest... Love you!... Happy Teddy Day baby!

I am gifting you this teddy, to tell you that I am ready.. to make you forever mine... Happy Teddy Day!

Your heart beats to tell you something new... It wants to say... I LOVE YOU!.. Happy Teddy Day!!

Who said teddies aren't real... I mean just look at you!!... You are the most adorable teddy, my love!... Happy Teddy Day!!

Baby, you are so cute and cuddly... Love you my teddy bear... Happy Teddy Day!!

On this teddy bear day, I am sending you a teddy bear. But the bad thing is that It can’t compete with you in cuteness.

When a TOUCH could HEAL a wound When EYES could SPEAK volumes When a SMILE can confirm I M THERE Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU.' Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Sending you a replica of me to hug, adore and kiss... Happy Teddy Day Baby!

You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very happy Teddy Day.

Money surely can't buy happiness, but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day!

You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day!

On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

There is nothing warmer and secure in this world than being in your arms. Happy Teddy Day!

Image Credits: Pixabay