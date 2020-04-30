May Day Quotes Which Perfectly Define Significance Of This Day

May Day is a public holiday which is commemorated on May 1. The day is celebrated in the honour of all the labourers and essential workers in the country. May Day is known as Kamghar Divas in Marathi and Kamghar Din in Hindi.

May Day is also commemorated as Maharashtra Day

The first May Day in India was established in Madras by the Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan on May 1, 1923. May Day is also known as Maharashtra Day wherein it is celebrated at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai. May Day has all the schools, colleges and offices shut down in respect of the day. Here are some May Day quotes which will perfectly define the importance of labour.

May Day Quotes which state the importance of labour

No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence. Happy May Day 2020.

A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depends on the labours of other men. Those who are living and dead and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving. Happy May Day 2020.

Choose a job you love. As a result, you will never have to work a day in your life. Happy May Day 2020.

Work is no disgrace. Instead, the disgrace is idleness. Happy May Day 2020.

I’ve learned from experience that if you work harder at it and apply more energy and time to it. As a result, the more consistency, you get a better result. It comes from work. Happy May Day 2020.

Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.

There is precious little hope to be got out of whatever keeps us industrious. But there is a chance for us whenever we cease work and become stargazers. May Day Quotes.

A man is not paid for having a head and hands. But he is paid for using them. Quotes on May Day.

Before the reward, there must be labour. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.

The supreme accomplishment is to blur the lines between work and play. To give your heart and soul in it. Happy Labour Day 2020.

It is labour indeed that puts the difference in everything. It changes the direction of life. Happy May Day 2020.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we honour the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights. They are so critical to our strong and successful labour force. May Day quotes.

May Day is devoted to no man. It is not devoted to the living or dead. Nor to any sect, race or nation.

Just try new things. Don’t be afraid. Step out of your comfort zones and aim to soar high.

