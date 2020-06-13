Mithuna Sankranti 2020: Meaning, Significance, Celebration And More

The Mithuna Sankranti 2020 is finally here and will be celebrated on June 15, Monday this year. On Mithuna Sankranti, a drift in the position of the sun is observed. This change is considered highly significant as per astrology. Thus, devotees irrespective of their cultural backgrounds perform Puja on this crucial day. The Mithuna Sankranti meaning and significance is something one should be aware in order to enjoy this Hindu festival with a perspective.

Also Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

Mithuna Sankranti Meaning

Mithuna Sankranti is called with distinct names amongst different states, and individuals with different cultural backgrounds celebrate it with varied rituals. For example, in Kerala, Mithuna Sankranti is known as 'Mithunam Onth', whereas it is called 'Aani' in South India. 'Asharh' in Eastern India and in Odisha, Mithuna Sankranti is called Raja Parba. On this Mithuna Sankranti 2020, the transition of Sun/ Surya's position drifts to Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi from Vrishabha (Taurus) Rashi. The Mithuna Sankranti 2020 will be observed in the month of June this year on Monday( Somvar). People also observe fast on this day, to offer their prayers to Surya Bhagwan for a balanced rainfall.

Also Read: Chandra Grahan 2020: Meaning, Significance, Date And Timings

Mithuna Sankranti Significance

After understanding the Mithuna Sankranti meaning, you must also learn as to why this Hindu festival is considered so auspicious. As per the Hindu mythological, the transition of Sun's position from Vrishabha to Mithuna Rashi also marks the commencement of the agricultural year. Devotees pray with a lot of conviction for the first rains. This is to ensure smooth natural irrigation in the farms and to improve the quality and life of food grains. In fact, as per traditions, there are 16 Ghatis in different geographical regions dedicated to the Mithuna Sankranti celebration, wherein all Dan-Punya activities are practiced on the day of the Sankranti. This time Mithuna Sankranti 2020 will be on June 15.

Also Read: Social Distancing Rules: Is It Safe To Eat Outside, Go For A Walk, Or Get A Haircut?

Mithuna Sankranti Celebration

Mithuna Sankranti Celebration is done with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the nation. It is a highly popular and one of the much-awaited festivals in India. From donating clothes, food grains to dancing for a good harvest during the annual year, all the activities are done on a major scale in many Indian states. Devotees also observe fasts for Surya Dev/ Sun as it considered auspicious. It also said that those who observe fast on Mithuna Sankranti get all their wishes granted.

Also Read: World Book And Copyright Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Theme For 2020

Even though the Mithuna Sankranti Celebration is generally done a bigger scale with huge gatherings, but due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it is advised to celebrate Mithuna Sankranti 2020 at home. In case you still want to celebrate Mithuna Sankranti 2020 by doing darshan and visiting temples, then one must take all the necessary precautions first and then step out of the house. Also, do not forget to wish your near and dear ones on this special day with "Happy Mithuna Sankranti 2020" text. You can also send Happy Mithuna Sankranti 2020 wishes via messages or do a video call to say wish Mithuna Sankranti 2020, but practicing social distancing is the need of the hour.