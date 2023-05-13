Mother’s Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On The Occasion

Mother’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to honoring and celebrating the incredible women in our lives who have nurtured and cared for us unconditionally. As Mother’s Day 2023 approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to express our love and gratitude through heartfelt wishes, meaningful messages, and inspiring quotes. Here are wishes, messages and quotes to share with your beloved mother this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day 2023 Wishes:

May your heart be filled with joy and your day be showered with love. Happy Mother’s Day!

Wishing you a day filled with relaxation, pampering, and the knowledge that you are deeply cherished.

May your journey of motherhood be rewarded with boundless happiness and endless blessings. Happy Mother’s Day!

Sending you warm hugs and heartfelt thanks for everything you do. You are an extraordinary mother and a true inspiration.

On this special day, I wish you love, laughter, and a lifetime of beautiful memories. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

Mother’s Day 2023 Messages:

Dear Mom, your love and support have been my guiding light throughout my life. Thank you for being the best mother anyone could ask for.

Mom, your selflessness and strength inspire me everyday. I’m grateful to have you as my role model. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mom, you have been my rock and my source of strength. Your love has always been my safe haven. On this special day, I want to thank you for everything you do. I am truly blessed to be your child. Happy Mother's Day!

Mom, you have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love. Your sacrifices and dedication deserve to be celebrated today and always.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who has shaped my life with her love, kindness, and wisdom. You are my hero, and I love you more than words can express.

Mother’s Day 2023 Quotes:

“A mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved”. - Erich Fromm

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no else can take”. - Cardinal Mermillod

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers”. - Rudyard Kipling

“Mothers hold their children’s hand for a while, but their hearts forever”. - Unknown

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s”. - Princess Diana

Remember, these wishes, messages and quotes are just a starting point. Feel free to personalise them or add your own heartfelt words to make them even more special. This Mother’s Day, take the time to express your appreciation and gratitude for the remarkable woman who has played an invaluable role in your life.