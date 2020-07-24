Nag Panchami Recipes That You Can Make To Celebrate The Occasion

In India every year, the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravana is celebrated as Nag Panchami. This day is usually observed during the month of July or August according to the English calendar. Nag Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on July 25 wherein many devotees will worship the king cobra. This day is observed by worshipping images, idols or a live cobra. People, on this day, make offerings to the snake and then conduct a small pooja. Many people also try different recipes on this day. For those who are looking for such special Nag Panchami recipes, read on to know more.

Nag Panchami recipes

Patholi



Ingredients for stuffing:

Coconut (shredded) - 2 cup

Jaggery (shredded) - 200 cup

Cardamom Pods (powdered) - 4

For rice paste:

Raw rice - 2 cup

Poha - 2 cup

Coconut (shredded) - 50 grams

Jaggery (shredded) - 1 tbsp

A pinch of salt

Banana leaves

How to make

Start with soaking the rice for one or two hours.

Then grind the soaked rice with poha, coconut, jaggery and salt and add a little water and stir until you get a paste.

Add the cardamom pods to coconut and jaggery. Slightly crush the ingredients and mixing them to release coconut and jaggery juices.

After this, apply the rice paste to the banana leaves and then add the stuffing in between. Fold it properly so it does not overflow.

Then add this to boiling water and steam this mix for about 10-12 minutes.

Til (sesame) Ke Laddoo

Ingredients:

White Til (sesame) seeds: 3 cups

Shredded jaggery - 1 cup

Shredded coconut- 1/2 cup

Water as required

How to make

First, roast the seeds in a pan till they turn slightly golden brown. Then add them to a bowl and keep aside.

After this, melt the jaggery and then add some water to it and make a syrup. Do not make it too thick or watery. Add shredded coconut to the mix.

Cook this mix till the water evaporates and then add the roasted sesame seeds and mix properly

Now roll this mix into laddoos and let it cool

Laddoos are ready to be eaten.

Nariyal Mithai



Ingredients:

Raw rice - 1 cup

Shredded coconut - 1/2 cup

Jaggery - 1/4 cup

Ghee - 1 tsp

Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp

Banana leaf / Greased plate

How to make

First, soak rice in a bowl for about thirty minutes then grind it with coconut and jaggery to make a thin batter.

Then pour this batter into a thick-bottomed pan and keep stirring the mix.

Add a little ghee while stirring

Once the batter gets a bit non-sticky, transfer it to the greased plate or banana leaf and then spread the batter evenly.

Let the batter cool, and then cut it into squares.

One can garnish the squares with chopped cashews or other dry fruits.

