Narada Jayanti Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones Today

Narada Jayanti is one of the most important days celebrated by Hindus all over the world. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Narada who is considered to be a messenger of God among the Hindus. He is often referred to as a messenger of the God and deities in Hindu mythology.

Many Hindu believers celebrate Narada Jayanti with utmost dedication. Special prayers and offerings are in order during the day. In many parts of the country, special seminars and sessions are held. There are also many Narada Muni temples in Karnataka where special prayers are offered. Here are some images that you can share with your loved ones on this Narada Jayanti.

