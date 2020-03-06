Shigmo Festival 2020 In Goa Is All Set To Start Soon; Check Out The Dates

The Shigmo festival, also known as Shigmotsav, is one of the most popular spring festivals that take place in Goa every year. The festival is celebrated with utmost zest by the Konkan community. The festival takes place every year in the month of Phalguna according to the Hindu Calendar. The Shigmo festival is one of the biggest celebrations for the Hindus in the state of Goa.

Every year, the people dress up in their most colourful avatars and get in their festive mood to celebrate the Shigmo Festival. The community gets together at their community temples to sing and dance in joy. The festival takes place from the 9th moon day to full moon day in the month of Phalguna which is in March. Read on to know more about Shigmo festival 2020 dates.

Shigmo Festival 2020 dates

The Shigmo festival is all set to start this year in Goa from March 10, 2020. Shigmo in Goa will go on till March 24, 2020. The final stop of the Shigmo in Goa parade will commence on Valpoi and Dharbandora on the day. If you are intending to attend the upcoming Shigmo in Goa, then you can check the dates on the official website. This year’s Shigmo festival will be conducted in various major cities of Goa like Panaji, Bicholim, Canacona, Sanquelim, etc.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the previous Shigmo Festival:

Significance of Shigmo Festival 2020:

The Shigmo festival is celebrated to remember the warriors who had left their homes to fight invaders towards the end of Dussera. The Shigmo Parade is one of the major attractions of the festival. The parade also put up various skits and dances depicting the cultural heritage that the Shigmo Festival carries. The parade also enacts various stories depicting the religious significance of the Shigmo festival that takes place in Goa.

