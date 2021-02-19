Narmada Jayanti Quotes And Images To Share With Other Devotees On This Day

A report in Drik Panchang reveals that it was on the Saptami Tithi of Magha Shukla Paksha when the Narmada river came into being. Narmada Jayanti marks the birth of Narmada River. The river originates in Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh and drains in the Arabian Sea after passing through Gujarat. The Saptami Tithi began at 8:17 AM on February 18 and shall end at 10:58 AM on February 19.

How is Narmada Jayanti celebrated?

Devotees take a bath in the sacred water during Arunodaya/sunrise and pray to the Goddess Narmada on this auspicious day. Narmada river holds a special place in the Hindu religion. It is hailed as Narmada Maiyya and practising Hindus worship it for good health, wealth, peace and joy. However, one may bathe in the river during any time between sunrise and sunset.

After bathing, devotees offer deep (lamp), dhoop (incense), Pushpa (flowers), Haldi (turmeric) and kumkum (vermillion) to the river. Others even light lamps made of wheat dough and place them on the banks of the river. In the evening, devotees gather to pay their salutations to the sacred river by performing an Aarti.

Here are some Narmada Jayanti Quotes

The river gives water, Water means life Life means everything, The river gives everything. Shubh Narmada Jayanti

Let us also in Narmada, Take a dip, After washing our sins, Let's make life meaningful. Happy Narmada Jayanti

Take a bath once in Narmada river, Take away all your sorrows and sins, Mother Narmada to all of you, Provide happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Narmada Jayanti

He has every conscience Who dives in the river Narmada, Soft sea, panoramic, heals with joy, Narmada Ma fulfils every wish. Happy Narmada Jayanti 2021

Holy is your water, if there is water there is life, Life is every moment, Mother Narmada is yours today, And tomorrow is you ... Happy Narmada Jayanti 2021

He has every conscience Who dives in the river Narmada, Soft sea, panoramic, heals with joy, Narmada Ma fulfills every wish. Shubh Narmada Jayanti

As soon as I take your name, The mind calms down, By merging in your devotion, My mind is delighted, Liberate me from your waters, Hear my plea, mother Narmada. Happy narmada jayanti

Narmada Jayanti Images

