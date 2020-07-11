National 7-eleven Day History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration

Nothing tastes better than a glass of free delicious flavoured Slurpee. And, the day of having one, is finally here. Every annual year, on July 11, the National 7-eleven day is observed. The National 7-eleven Day celebration is done on a massive scale in the United States of America each year. On this day, Slurpee drinks are disturbed amongst the American citizens completely free of cost. However, Happy National 7-eleven Day 2020 celebrations are different this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation. To know more about the National 7-eleven Day celebration, meaning, significance, and history keep reading ahead.

National 7-eleven Day Meaning and Significance

From the year 2002, the National 7-eleven Day Celebration has been taking place on July 11 each year. On the National 7 -eleven Day, the gigantic chain of convenience stores named 7-eleven, distribute one of their most top-selling beverages across borders, named Slurpee free of cost. Slurpee is an icy drink which is a delicious mixture of flavours. Slurpee is a carbonated beverage, available in different flavours, which is frozen in nature. It is a very popular drink amongst the American citizens which is often amid the top-picks for the summer season. Slurpee was named by Bob Stanford, the Advertising executive of 7-eleven company.

National 7-eleven Day History

It is believed that Slurpee came into existence by accident in the late 1950s era. The National 7-eleven Day history starts with a businessman named Omar Knedlik, who accidentally broke his soda fountain. In order to keep his sodas cold, to utilise them, later on, he stored them in a freezer. As soon as the sodas turned icy, Omar served his customers the cool-soda. Surprisingly the customers enjoyed the frozen sodas equivalent to the regular sodas. This incident cemented in his thoughts and Omar K found a reason to invent the machine for such carbonated drinks. That's how the Slurpee machine and the drink in itself were discovered. Slurpee was initially known as Icee.

National 7-eleven Day Celebration 2020

Coming to National 7-eleven Day Celebration for this year, unfortunately, due to ongoing corona havoc, the distribution of free Slurpee by the American chain is cancelled. This is a precaution taken to avoid the spike in the corona positive cases in the nation. So it is best to stay indoors and practise social distancing. But, one can definitely make their own Slurpee at home and celebrate this day in a new fashion. You can find many recipes online for Slurpees. So wish your family and friends a happy national 7-eleven Day 2020 by sharing some easy recipe with them on July 11, Saturday or by offering them one made by you.

