National Pina Colada Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

If you are a fan of cocktails, then you must have heard or had the popular Pina Colada drink at least once in your lifetime. The Pina Colaba drink is a globally famous cocktail drink, which is often considered as peoples favourites. On July 10, each year the National Pina Colaba Day is observed. The highlight of the famous sweet-cocktail is the blend of unique flavours, which creates a delicious concoction. To know more about the National Pina Colada Day celebration, history, meaning, and significance, keep reading ahead.

National Pina Colada Day Meaning and Significance

Pina Colada is an internationally popular cocktail drink. The presence of coconut milk makes it unique, and different from other cocktails on the menu card. Bartenders enjoy making this drink which consists of very few ingredients like pineapple juice, light rum, and coconut milk drenched in crushed ice. The word Pina Colada means 'strained pineapple'. Pina Colada is also the national drink in Puerto Rico since the 1970s. For National Pina Colada Day celebration, people generally visit their favourite restaurant and have a glass of icy pina colada cocktail garnished with a cherry or pineapple slices. Or they make their own Pina Colada drink at home as per their taste preference.

National Pina Colada Day History

Although there is no factual information available about the actual National Pina Colada Day history, it is a common belief that Pina Colada became famous post-1978. However, the roots of this story take you back to 1920s. In the year 1922, the very existence of Pina Colada drink was recognised. Later, in the year 1952 as well, the very Pina Colada drink invention was claimed in San Juan, but facts do not support these two claims. The only story about the discovery of Pina Colada which is widely popular is that of 1954. As per one theory, a Bartender named Ramón 'Monchito' Marrero Pérez, who worked at the Beachcomber Bar in Puerto Rico invented the Pina Colada drink by fluke.

Ramon was trying to develop a new drink by a combination of pineapple juice and rum. After three months of trying differents mixes, he created a drink with unique liquors alongside coconut milk, pineapple juice, rum, and that's how the Pina Colada drink came into existence. Nevertheless, it wasn't an instant hit with his customers. It was in 1978 when Pina Colada became highly popular after members(government officials) of a conference at Puerto Rico at Caribe Hilton tried the drink, and loved it. Then in the year 1979, Rupert Holmes launched his album titled Escape (The Pina Colada Album), and the Pina Colada drink got global recognition.

National Pina Colada Day Celebration

When it comes to national pina colada day celebration, the ideal way to celebrate happy national pina colada day 2020 is by preparing this drink at home as most of the clubs and restaurants are closed due the COVID-19 havoc. The perfect way to celebrate this day is by making pina colada cocktail at home without stepping out. To make this super tasty drink, all you need is some white rum, coconut cream or milk, some pineapple juice, and ice. Mix all the ingredients to and shake well, just make sure that the quantity of pineapple juice is maximum, whereas coconut milk and rum should be 1/3rd of the pineapple juice. Garnish with cherries and pineapple slices. So surprise your family and friends with a pina colada treat on July 10. Try this recipe and wish them a very happy national pina colada day 2020.