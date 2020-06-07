World Ocean Day Quotes: A Collection Of Exquisite Quotes To Share With Family & Friends

World Ocean Day is recognised every year on June 8th. The idea of the day was originally suggested in 1992 by ICOD and OIC at the Earth summit - UNCED in Rio, Brazil. However, the day was officially recognised by the UN in 2008. The main objection of World Ocean Day is to bring the public interest towards the ocean and its resources for the worldwide sustainable implementation of the ocean and its resources. The day intends to showcase the different resources we receive from the ocean as well as the different threats that are faced by the ocean. Every year, the UN selects a theme for this annual World Ocean Day. This year the theme for 2020 is "Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean". Take a look at some quotes for World Ocean Day you can share with your family and friends.

To me the sea is a continual miracle; The fishes that swim–the rocks–the motion of the waves–the ships, with men in them. What stranger miracles are there? ~ Walt Whitman

And so castles made of sand, fall into the sea, eventually. ~ Jimi Hendrix

Ocean is more ancient than the mountains, and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time. ~ H. P. Lovecraft

The sea, the great unifier, is man's only hope. Now, as never before, the old phrase has a literal meaning: we are all in the same boat. ~ Jacques Yves Cousteau

Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void. ~ Fabien Cousteau

It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist: the threat is rather to life itself. ~ Rachel Carson

Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy. ~ Bethany Hamilton

The ocean is a central image. It is the symbolism of a great journey ~ Enya

How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is quite clearly Ocean. ~ Arthur C. Clarke

Ocean: A body of water occupying two-thirds of a world made for man ~ who has no gills. ~Ambrose Bierce

We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop. ~ Mother Teresa

The three great elemental sounds in nature are the sound of rain, the sound of wind in a primeval wood, and the sound of outer ocean on a beach. ~ Henry Beston

I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it. ~ Siouxsie Sioux

I love the smell of rain, and I love the sound of the ocean waves. ~ Amy Purdy

You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean. ~ Oprah Winfrey

With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you're connected to the sea. No matter where on Earth you live. Most of the oxygen in the atmosphere is generated by the sea. ~ Sylvia Earle

The ocean is a mighty harmonist. ~ William Wordsworth

The cure for anything is salt water – sweat, tears, or the sea. ~ Isak Dinesen

We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch – we are going back from whence we came. ~ John F. Kennedy

Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away. ~ Sarah Kay

All the king's horses and all the king's men will never gather up all the plastic and put the ocean back together again. ~ Charles Moore

