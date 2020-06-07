World Ocean Day Images That Can Be Shared To Promote Ocean Preservation

World Oceans Day is celebrated each year on June 08, 2020. This special day is an initiative that was started by the United Nations to promote the preservation of Ocean resources. World Oceans Day is also a day when the world brainstorms new methods to protect the ocean and keep it clean and healthy for marine life.

June 08, 2020, is an important date for environmentalists worldwide, as every country associated with the UN takes part in World Oceans Day. If you want to spread awareness about ocean preservation, then you can send images and messages to your friends and family on the occasion of World Oceans Day. Below are a few World Ocean day images that you can share on social media.

World Ocean Day images

Why is World Ocean Day celebrated each year?

The concept of World Ocean Day was first proposed in 1992 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC). These two Canadian Institutes pitched the idea of World Ocean Day during that year's UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), aka the 'Earth Summit', which was held at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, World Oceans Day was not recognized as an official event by the United Nations (UN) until 2008.

World Oceans Day was created to spread awareness about declining ocean conditions. It also aims at fostering public interest in ocean protection, marine life preservation, and ocean cleanliness. On World Ocean Day, the United Nations uses various methods to spread the word about ocean conditions. Every year, the UN launches now campaigns for educational purposes. Moreover, zoos and aquariums also hold special events to promote marine life conservation.

The World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council started in 2016. This council has helped educate the youth about the importance of oceans and how their condition has been declining due to human pollution. Another way that the UN promotes World Ocean Day is by holding the annual World Oceans Day Oceanic Photo Competition. This competition is for amateur photographers who can show off their skills by clicking an image that most resonates with the theme of World Oceans Day.

[Promo from Silas Baisch on Unsplash]