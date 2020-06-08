National Best Friend Day Quotes That You Can Share With Your Special Friend

With the coronavirus lockdown, a lot of people have not been able to step out of their houses and meet their friends. However, one can still celebrate their friendship today on the occasion of National Best Friend Day 2020. Today is the day where one can share several wishes to tell your friends how much they mean to you. Take a look at these special wishes that you can share which will help you make your best friend feel special today. Read on to know National Best Friend Day quotes:

Quotes for National Best Friend Day

1. Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you haven't learned anything. Happy BFF Day 2020.

2. Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing. Happy National Best Friends Day.

3. Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.

4. Thank you for offering a shoulder to cry and then taking me out for food just to cheer me up. Happy National Best Friends Day.

5. Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.

6. You make the good times better and the hard times easier. I can never thank you enough for your care and support. Happy National Best Friends Day.

7. A true friend is someone who will always love you — the imperfect, the confused, the wrong you — because that is what people are supposed to do.

8. A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.

9. Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant.

10. Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected.

11. The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.

12. The only way to have a friend is to be one. Happy BFF Day 2020.

13. I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.

14. Cheers to the nights that turned into mornings with friends that turned into family. Happy National Best Friends Day.

15. One million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets, one reason: best friends. I am glad you are a part of my life. Happy National Best Friends Day 2020.

16. You are someone who has always made my problem theirs and I will always be grateful for that. Thank you for not letting me go through tough times alone. Heartfelt wishes on National Best Friends Day.

17. There are friends, there is a family, and then there is you who is a friend that becomes family. Sending you all my love on National Best Friends Day.

18. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Happy National Best Friends Day 2020.

19. You are basically like a sibling that God forgot to give me. Warm wishes on National Best Friends Day.

20. True friendship is something that lights up your darkest days. Hold on to it, because best friends will always be there for you, no matter what you do or say. Happy National Best Friend Day 2020.

