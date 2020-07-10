National Blueberry Muffins Day History, Meaning, Significance And Celebration Details

National Blueberry Muffin Day is celebrated every year on July 11. It is one such celebration that gives people another reason to get up in the morning and celebrate. Reportedly, Americans love blueberry muffins very much and it is the most favourite muffin flavour that they consume. Whether it is for breakfast or just a snack, blueberry muffins are the perfect/ melt-in-your-mouth muffins. This day is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in the USA. Here is all you should know about the National Blueberry Muffin Day.

National Blueberry Muffin Day history

The origins of the National Blueberry Muffin Day are very old and not much is known about it. But some reports suggest that the tradition of Blueberry Muffins came to the USA from Europe. It was reported that Blueberry was commonly used in all forms of baked goods throughout Europe and the first people to come to America had brought blueberries that were not native to the new land. After the berry was brought to the country, it was used in all kinds of foods such as ice-cream and pancakes and were also used to add flavour to baked foods. They even started using the Blueberries for making smoothies. This is what led to the celebration of the National Blueberry Muffin Day.

National Blueberry Muffins Day meaning

Blueberry Muffin Day has been celebrated in order to enjoy the culinary delight, blueberry muffin. It is one of the best foods that a person can have and if you have not had it then you are seriously missing out. A lot of people do not eat blueberry muffins because they do not like blueberries. But when the same Blueberry is baked and served as a muffin it tastes way better. And to teach people about the taste they are missing National Blueberry Muffins day is celebrated.

National Blueberry Muffins Day significance

It is reported that a lot of people consider blueberries to be a superfood. It is reported the blueberry can help with weight loss and healthy digestion, lower blood pressure, and improve skin health. With these many benefits and accompanying with a good taste of muffins, National Blueberry Muffins Day is very important for fans of the food.

National Blueberry Muffins Day celebration

This day is celebrated by sharing Blueberry Muffins with your friends and family. Several people try new recipes of the dish and several also shared their way of making the muffin. Several people also take to their social media and use the #BlueberryMuffinDay and #nationalblueberrymuffinday to celebrate the occasion.

