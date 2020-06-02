National Egg Day Significance, History And Celebration: All You Need To Know

On June 3 each year, the National Egg Day is celebrated in the United States with lots of gusto and grandeur. The National Eggs Day celebration is marked as a way of recognising the importance of this protein-rich food in our lives. Eggs are counted amongst healthiest foods across the globe which is also economical in nature. So let's know more about the National egg day significance and celebration.

National Egg Day significance

The availability of eggs should not be taken for granted, as the number of nutritions present in one egg is infinite. Eggs can be eaten at any time of day and for every meal, they provide us with ample proteins and energy required for our bodies to sustain throughout the day. To raise awareness about eggs as a food, the National Egg Day was declared. To understand National Egg Day significance, we need to understand the health benefits attached to eggs. With 6% of Vitamin A and 6.3 grams of protein in one egg, we consume just 75 calories, the egg is a magical food for those who want to stay fit or lose weight. Also, there are a plethora of different egg recipes on the internet. Even if you are bored from an omelet, you can opt for scrambled eggs or other egg recipes.

National Egg Day celebration

On the occasion of National Egg Day people engage in numerous activities that are related to eggs. Like preparing some innovative or traditional egg dishes for your family and guests. Raising awareness and educating others about the nutritional facts attached to eggs. Other activities include playing some games related to eggs, painting, decorating the eggshell, conducting online quizzes related to eggs, etc.

As the world is going through a Pandemic in the form of COVID-19, participating in online activities for the National Egg Day celebration is the ideal option. You can post your photos on social media with the egg dish you prepared, or the eggshell you decorated. As in the time stepping out of the house is not recommended even in the toughest circumstances. So its best to celebrate National Egg Day 2020 at home with your family.

National Egg Day history

Even though there is no factual information available on the history of National Egg Day, a theory around the same is to be believed. As per the theory, the National Egg Day celebration started back in 1921 in Washington D.C. A new highway was inaugurated which was majorly used for the transportation of eggs and other poultry items. As the poultry industry was on a rise, a group of entrepreneurs to publicize eggs, declared a day dedicated to them to draw people's attention on the same. Since then the National Egg Day is celebrated in the United States.