National Hand Roll Day: Here's Everything To Know About The Japanese Delicacy

The first National Hand Roll Day was celebrated in 2019 on July 6. The day, widely celebrated in Japan, encouraged people to explore their taste buds by trying Japanese Sushi. Sushi hand rolls are a delight to the senses with vibrant colour, texture and taste. It is served with mouth-watering dips like soy and more. Whether the hand roll is spicy or sweet, or a combination of both, ideally it consists of a fresh fish. Hand rolls also include specially harvested seaweed, warm rice and house-made sauces.
National Hand Roll Day was founded by the Sushi Nozawa Group, the organisation behind outlets like SUGARFISH, Kazunori and Nozawa Bar to celebrate the delicious sushi hand rolls. In 2019, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed that every year July 6, will be celebrated as National Hand Roll Day. July 6 is the birthday of Chef Nozawa who introduced the cylindrical-style hand roll to the United States over 40 years ago.
Known as Temaki, Sushi Hand Rolls were reported to be introduced in the middle of the last century. At first, they were made in conical shape however later the cylindrical form of the delicacy was introduced. Temaki is a hand-rolled type of sushi consisting of rice, raw fish, and vegetables wrapped in a piece of nori seaweed.
