National Garlic Day 2020: Significance Of The Day And Myths Related To The Herb

The one item most commonly used herb is garlic and people celebrate its significance every year. National Garlic Day is observed on April 19. Garlic was also known or rather nicknamed as the Stinking Rose. According to popular belief, garlic comes from the Lily family. This group of the family also includes onions, leeks, and shallots.

National Garlic Day 2020: The significance

According to a few reports, it is believed that garlic originated in Asia over 7000 years ago. Since then, the popular herb has been used in a variety of cuisines. Besides food, garlic is also used for medicinal purposes. Modern science has proven that garlic has some antibiotic properties which can help in many ways. Most commonly, garlic is used as a herbal remedy for cold and it is often believed that garlic can help to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol.

There are several myths and superstitions around garlic as well. Some of the most common ones include the fact that garlic can help to ward off vampires. In Christian mythology, it is also believed that garlic grew from Lucifer’s left footprint when he left the Garden of Eden. It is said that if one dreams of garlic, good luck and prosperity may be around the corner.

One of the best ways to celebrate National Garlic Day 2020 is to cook a hearty meal and include the herb in it. Usually, several places host events where garlic specific dishes are served. However, given the present lockdown situation, it is best that one cooks up something and celebrates this National Garlic Day 2020. There are several types of research conducted to trace the origin of National Garlic Day; however, no definite source has yet been found.

