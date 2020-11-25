National Law Day 2020: Read To Know More About Constitution Day And Quotes

National Law Day 2020, also known as Constitution Day of India is celebrated on November 26 every year. It is called Samvidhan Diwas in Hindi and is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in India, in the year 1949. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India that came into force on January 26, 1950. According to a report by Firstpost, the National Law Day commemorates the pledge of Purna Swaraj, passed in the Lahore session of the Congress in 1930.

The Constitution Day is celebrated to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the man behind the drafting of the Indian Constitution. It is said that the two months between the adoption and enforcement of the Constitution was used for reading and translation of the document from English to Hindi.

Also Read | World Children's Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share On November 20

National Law Day quotes

The Constitution of India frames the rights, principles, procedures, restrictions and duties of the government as well as the people of India. It also declares India to be a secular, sovereign and a democratic republic. Some of National Law Day quotes include -

Discipline and law go hand in hand. Keep the faith and understand. Respect each law and lead the right way.

Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws

If you think the laws are unfair, make a chare, and dare to dream. On this Law, Day take a vow of making law work, here and now!

Law controls, the law gives freedom, Law is the tool to humanity, Thanks for making law so just and maintaining the professions integrity.

Also Read | India, Sweden To Focus On Role Of Public-private Partnerships For Innovation Day 2020

Also Read | On World Fisheries Day, MoHFW Shares Video & Pledges 'sustainable Consumption Of Fishes'

Constitution Day quotes

Some of the famous quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, the first Law Minister of India and the man behind the drafting of the Constitution are -

Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

Also Read | Men's Day Quotes For Boyfriend To Celebrate International Men's Day 2020

Also Read | International Men's Day 2020 Quotes & Wishes: Check This Year's Theme

Image Credits: Unsplash