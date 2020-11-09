National Legal Services Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day

National Legal Services Day 2020 will be observed in India on November 9, 2020, i.e. today. The National Legal Services Day is commemorated as an ode to the enactment of the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act 1987. The primary aim of this day is to spread awareness among the people. The day also aims at providing free legal aid and legal advice to the needy, poor and weaker sections in the society to ensure justice for all the people of the country. As the day is being celebrated all over India today, a lot of people have been wondering about the National Legal Services Day history and significance. For all the people who are curious about the National Legal Services Day history and its significance, here is everything you need to know about it.

National Legal Services Day History

National Legal Services Day was first observed in the country in the year 1995. The day was started by the Supreme Court of India 25 years ago. National Legal Services Day date also holds a special meaning as the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 came into effect on November 9, 1995. Since then National Legal Services Day date is November 9 and the day is observed every year.

The National Legal Services Authority, NALSA was constituted under the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act 1987. This was done to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of the society. They were to organize Lok Adalats for the amicable settlement of disputes. The day is also celebrated to make people aware of various provisions under the Legal Services Authorities Act and the right of the litigants.

National Legal Services Day Significance

A lot of people think of legal proceedings as a time consuming and a messy procedure. The day aims at changing this belief and making people aware that getting justice is an important quality of a citizen which needs to be procured in a society. The legal services and the facilities to get justice are of great importance in society and for every individual. The law and the Indian constitution treats every citizen equally and promotes justice through equal opportunity. Observing this day also promotes seeking legal help and spreading awareness about the legal system.

Image Credits: Canva