National Nachos Day 2020: History Of The Dish And How The Day Is Celebrated

Nachos is one of the most loved snacks in the world. The Mexican dish is popular all over the world. National Nachos Day will be celebrated in the US on November 6, 2020. The day is celebrated as an ode to one of the favourite snacks in the world. National Nachos Day 2020 will also be celebrated by wishing each other a Happy National Nachos Day 2020. As the day is being celebrated, a lot of people have been wondering about the National Nachos Day history. For all the people who are curious to know about the Nachos history and the National Nachos Day history, here is everything you need to know about it.

Nachos history

It is considered that Nachos' history dates back to the year 1943. It is said that the Nachos were created in Mexico by Ignacio Nacho Anaya. According to his son, Nacho was the Maître d'hôtel at the El Moderno Restaurant in Piedras Negras. On one of the evenings when the kitchen staff had left, a group of US Army wives came into the restaurant who was stationed at Fort Duncan in Eagle Pass. After a long day, the group were hungry and they asked for snacks. Anaya prepared some tostadas cut into triangles.

He topped them with shredded cheese and some sliced jalapenos and heated them in the oven. The last moment preparation became an instant hit and the US Army wives named the snack as Nacho’s special. The popularity of new creation travelled the distance and several people came in to try the dish and loved it. Over the years, the name changed to what we now know as Nachos.

National Nachos Day 2020 celebration

The National Nachos Day 2020 can be celebrated by preparing Nachos out of your favourite toppings and flavours. Various restaurants also offer special discounts and offer on Nachos dishes to celebrate the day. Nachos today have evolved from what they were traditional. People now use all kinds of toppings to make Nachos of their own. The popular dish can now be a snack, an appetizer or can be turned into a full meal by making them loaded with ingredients. The toppings may vary from chicken, cheese, veggies to even seafood of your choice.