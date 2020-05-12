National Limerick Day: Learn More About Its History, Significance And The Celebration

National Limerick Day is observed annually on May 12. The National Limerick Day celebrates the birthday of English artist, illustrator, author and poet Edward Lear who was born on May 12 1812. Edward Lear is widely known for his nonsense style writing in poverty, prose and limericks. The National Limerick Day also celebrates the limerick poem. The limerick poems were popularized by Edward Lear's Book of Nonsense in the year 1846.

What is a Limerick?

The Limerick is basically known as a very short humorous nonsense poem. There are mostly five lines within a limerick. The first two lines rhyme with the fifth line and the third and the fourth lines rhyme together. The limericks have a particular rhythm which is officially described as an anapestic trimester.

National Limerick Day history

National Limerick Day celebrated the birthday of Edward Lear. The English artist is remembered for his contribution to the art world. The main reason to celebrate Limerick Day is to remember his incredible works during his life. Limerick day focuses on celebrating limerick poems that Edward Lear popularized with his Book Of Nonsense at the age of 34. The Limerick day is all about appreciating Edward Lear's beautifully written English poetries.

National Limerick Day significance

The style of writing limericks is said to be a great introduction to the idea of poetry for children. The National Limerick Day helps to maintain awareness of this style of poems

National Limerick Day celebration

An ideal way to celebrate this day would be by spending some time learning more about limericks and poetries in general. The National Limerick Day can be celebrated by dedicating some time to Edward lear and his fantastic limericks. Some people also believe in writing limericks of their own on this day.

Here is a look at some of Edward Lear's limericks

There was a Young Lady

There was a Young Lady whose chin

Resembled the point of a pin;

So she had it made sharp, and

purchased a harp,

And played several tunes with her chin

There was an Old Man with a beard,

Who said, ‘It is just as I feared!

Two Owls and a Hen,

Four Larks and a Wren,

Have all built their nests in my beard!’’

