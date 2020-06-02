World Bicycle Day Quotes That You Must Check Out: Read More

Last Updated:

World bicycle day quotes are mentioned for you to motivate and wish your near and dear ones on this special day which is celebrated on June 3 every year.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. In 2020, people across the world will observe the day on Wednesday. The United Nations General Assembly declared the International World Bicycle Day in 2018. It is the result of Leszek Sibilski’s campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 different countries for World Bicycle Day. 

The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognizes the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Moreover, it is a simple affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. The first World Bicycle Day was celebrated on June 3, 2018, Sunday by the United Nations. It involved all the UN diplomats, athletes, and advocates of the cycling community, who spoke at the inaugural event in New York. We have compiled some of the best quotes for World Bicycle Day that you must check out right away.

  • Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.
  • World bicycle day 3rdJune. Need to promote cycling for better health, fitness, immunity, environment, while maintaining proper social distancing. Bicycles should be offered at discounted rates and cycling tracks for building a sustainable city.
  • The World bicycle day emphasizes that the bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.
  • Enjoy the world from the seat of your bike & share your personal experiences of joy on World Bicycle Day on June 3.
  • Happy World Bicycle Day 2020 Keep riding and keep safe.
  • World Bicycle Day recognizes the potential of bicycles to contribute to the achievement of the internationally agreed Development Goals.
  • The World bicycle day scheduled for the 3rd of June every year was created on April 12, 2018. Happy World Bicycle Day.
  • Let's not go back to old habits. Let's use a Bicycle to reduce traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities. Build a better city for the future generation.
  • Celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3! Cycling helps create healthier and more prosperous communities. Cyclists must always wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road to keep themselves and all road users safe.
  • The World Bicycle Day recognizes that the synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment.
  • World Bicycle Day is important because it unifies individuals all around the world. This day helps promote a healthy lifestyle that is cycling. Cycling is a great and cheap way to stay in shape and World Bicycle Day is a great way to promote this.
  • It's World Bicycle Day! Away from the traffic and all the stress, try to stay healthy and enjoy the world around you! All love
  • In my book, every day is World Bicycle Day. But today is a formal celebration of the most magical invention ever. We live at a time of complex problems and the bicycle can play a big role in solving many of them. It's a vehicle of freedom, joy, utility, and self-expression.
  • Cycling is so much more than a sport, it’s a way of living! Today, celebrate World Bicycle Day by riding your bike.
  • On World Bicycle Day, urge everyone to use and promote the use of bicycles and enjoy the benefit of good health and preventing pollution.

  • Paddle for a better world, cycling can help both health and the environment. So, let's celebrate this sustainable mode of transportation on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.
  • My greetings to everyone on this World Bicycle Day. Let’s add this eco-friendly mode of transportation in our daily routine and start leading a healthy life.

