World Bicycle Day Quotes That You Must Check Out: Read More

Quick links:
World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. In 2020, people across the world will observe the day on Wednesday. The United Nations General Assembly declared the International World Bicycle Day in 2018. It is the result of Leszek Sibilski’s campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 different countries for World Bicycle Day.
The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognizes the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Moreover, it is a simple affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. The first World Bicycle Day was celebrated on June 3, 2018, Sunday by the United Nations. It involved all the UN diplomats, athletes, and advocates of the cycling community, who spoke at the inaugural event in New York. We have compiled some of the best quotes for World Bicycle Day that you must check out right away.
On Wednesday 3rd June we are celebrating World Bicycle Day and inviting you to join us— Inphota (@inphota) June 1, 2020
Abu Dhabi Cycling is supporting the cause by encouraging all cycling enthusiasts to celebrate World Bicycle Day by riding for a min of 30 minutes.
Prizes to be won! https://t.co/32WPaRwq9W pic.twitter.com/7caihc11oa
All set for World Bicycle Day🚲 on June 3?— EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK (@mobilityweek) May 29, 2019
🤔Did you know - studies show that cyclists on average live two years longer than non-cyclists! Even more reason to #WalkWithUs during this year's #MobilityWeek, which will focus on #safe walking and cycling. https://t.co/tM8lignxTz pic.twitter.com/oiAA6fjynH
My greetings to everyone on this World Bicycle Day. Let’s add this eco-friendly mode of transportation in our daily routine and start leading a healthy life.— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 3, 2019
#FitIndia #SwasthIndia pic.twitter.com/TFbvahWjRw
This lockdown has given our planet a chance to heal. It’s a silver lining we can hold on to. So, this World Bicycle Day let’s pledge to continue helping mother nature heal by opting for an eco-friendly mode of transportation.#WorldBicycleDay #VivianaCares #VivianaMall pic.twitter.com/lNLHcgKR5c— Viviana Mall (@Vivianamall) June 2, 2020
World Bicycle Day 🚵— Karess Bashar (@karessbasharnet) June 3, 2019
All Love.. #كاريس_بشار#3juneworldbicycleday #worldbicycleday #bicycle #giant #KaressBashar pic.twitter.com/ZbyfeoTWzd
Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.— Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) May 31, 2020
Pic: Indus Cycling Embassy, Tvpm, a club to promote n inspire cycling. pic.twitter.com/wNlhsoIh7K
Get ready for World Bicycle Day on June 3! https://t.co/Y6usrBcHdf pic.twitter.com/JFxJKu7LDg— Cycle Canada (@tourducanada) June 1, 2020
World Bicycle Day pic.twitter.com/ZntH17woMT— #EcotransportID (@ecotransport_id) June 2, 2020
World Bicycle Day! I want 2 showcase my most cherished piece of bike history: my restored 1983 Martelly. Special bike 4me, it was a gift from my father, back then state of the art custom steel frame with the famous 50th anniv. Campagnolo groupset. Happy Bicycle Day 2all of U! pic.twitter.com/MfhDXhYYFc— Johan Bruyneel (@JohanBruyneel) June 3, 2019
Live every day like it’s World Bicycle Day. #WorldBicycleDay— Bicycle Lobby (@BicycleLobby) June 3, 2019
Don't forget that next Wednesday, June 3rd, is World Bicycle Day! pic.twitter.com/J3pVwfgPaD— John San Felice (@Bikeboy469) May 28, 2020
Also read: World No Tobacco Day 2020: Posters That Will Motivate People To Quit Smoking
Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Asks Fans To Take Care Of Their Parents In Special Parents Day 2020 Post
June 03, 2020 is World Bicycle Day...— the viewing deck (@andoyzki) May 31, 2020
The bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation #worldbicycleday2020 @ Abu Dhabi,… https://t.co/2ilfSwegev
Happy world bicycle day. pic.twitter.com/ZUtIFhLJdQ— Tej Pratap Singh Yadav (@yadavteju) June 3, 2019
Also read: World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Sayali Sanjeev Shows Yoga Poses To Ease Menstrual Pain
Also read: What Is World No Tobacco Day 2020? Meaning, Significance And Celebration; Know It Here