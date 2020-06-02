World Bicycle Day Quotes That You Must Check Out: Read More

World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. In 2020, people across the world will observe the day on Wednesday. The United Nations General Assembly declared the International World Bicycle Day in 2018. It is the result of Leszek Sibilski’s campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 different countries for World Bicycle Day.

Importance of World Bicycle Day

The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognizes the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Moreover, it is a simple affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. The first World Bicycle Day was celebrated on June 3, 2018, Sunday by the United Nations. It involved all the UN diplomats, athletes, and advocates of the cycling community, who spoke at the inaugural event in New York. We have compiled some of the best quotes for World Bicycle Day that you must check out right away.

World Bicycle Day quotes

Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.

On Wednesday 3rd June we are celebrating World Bicycle Day and inviting you to join us



Abu Dhabi Cycling is supporting the cause by encouraging all cycling enthusiasts to celebrate World Bicycle Day by riding for a min of 30 minutes.



Prizes to be won! https://t.co/32WPaRwq9W pic.twitter.com/7caihc11oa — Inphota (@inphota) June 1, 2020

World bicycle day 3rdJune. Need to promote cycling for better health, fitness, immunity, environment, while maintaining proper social distancing. Bicycles should be offered at discounted rates and cycling tracks for building a sustainable city.

All set for World Bicycle Day🚲 on June 3?

🤔Did you know - studies show that cyclists on average live two years longer than non-cyclists! Even more reason to #WalkWithUs during this year's #MobilityWeek, which will focus on #safe walking and cycling. https://t.co/tM8lignxTz pic.twitter.com/oiAA6fjynH — EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK (@mobilityweek) May 29, 2019

The World bicycle day emphasizes that the bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

Enjoy the world from the seat of your bike & share your personal experiences of joy on World Bicycle Day on June 3.

My greetings to everyone on this World Bicycle Day. Let’s add this eco-friendly mode of transportation in our daily routine and start leading a healthy life.

#FitIndia #SwasthIndia pic.twitter.com/TFbvahWjRw — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 3, 2019

Happy World Bicycle Day 2020 Keep riding and keep safe.

World Bicycle Day recognizes the potential of bicycles to contribute to the achievement of the internationally agreed Development Goals.

This lockdown has given our planet a chance to heal. It’s a silver lining we can hold on to. So, this World Bicycle Day let’s pledge to continue helping mother nature heal by opting for an eco-friendly mode of transportation.#WorldBicycleDay #VivianaCares #VivianaMall pic.twitter.com/lNLHcgKR5c — Viviana Mall (@Vivianamall) June 2, 2020

The World bicycle day scheduled for the 3rd of June every year was created on April 12, 2018. Happy World Bicycle Day.

Let's not go back to old habits. Let's use a Bicycle to reduce traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities. Build a better city for the future generation.

Pic: Indus Cycling Embassy, Tvpm, a club to promote n inspire cycling. pic.twitter.com/wNlhsoIh7K — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) May 31, 2020

Celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3! Cycling helps create healthier and more prosperous communities. Cyclists must always wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road to keep themselves and all road users safe.

Get ready for World Bicycle Day on June 3! https://t.co/Y6usrBcHdf pic.twitter.com/JFxJKu7LDg — Cycle Canada (@tourducanada) June 1, 2020

The World Bicycle Day recognizes that the synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment.

World Bicycle Day is important because it unifies individuals all around the world. This day helps promote a healthy lifestyle that is cycling. Cycling is a great and cheap way to stay in shape and World Bicycle Day is a great way to promote this.

World Bicycle Day! I want 2 showcase my most cherished piece of bike history: my restored 1983 Martelly. Special bike 4me, it was a gift from my father, back then state of the art custom steel frame with the famous 50th anniv. Campagnolo groupset. Happy Bicycle Day 2all of U! pic.twitter.com/MfhDXhYYFc — Johan Bruyneel (@JohanBruyneel) June 3, 2019

It's World Bicycle Day! Away from the traffic and all the stress, try to stay healthy and enjoy the world around you! All love

Live every day like it’s World Bicycle Day. #WorldBicycleDay — Bicycle Lobby (@BicycleLobby) June 3, 2019

In my book, every day is World Bicycle Day. But today is a formal celebration of the most magical invention ever. We live at a time of complex problems and the bicycle can play a big role in solving many of them. It's a vehicle of freedom, joy, utility, and self-expression.

Don't forget that next Wednesday, June 3rd, is World Bicycle Day! pic.twitter.com/J3pVwfgPaD — John San Felice (@Bikeboy469) May 28, 2020

Cycling is so much more than a sport, it’s a way of living! Today, celebrate World Bicycle Day by riding your bike.

On World Bicycle Day, urge everyone to use and promote the use of bicycles and enjoy the benefit of good health and preventing pollution.

June 03, 2020 is World Bicycle Day...

The bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation #worldbicycleday2020 @ Abu Dhabi,… https://t.co/2ilfSwegev — the viewing deck (@andoyzki) May 31, 2020

Paddle for a better world, cycling can help both health and the environment. So, let's celebrate this sustainable mode of transportation on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Happy world bicycle day. pic.twitter.com/ZUtIFhLJdQ — Tej Pratap Singh Yadav (@yadavteju) June 3, 2019

