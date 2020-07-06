National Macaroni Day: History, Significance And Celebration Of This Day!

July 7 is celebrated as National Macaroni Day across the world. Macaroni is typically made of durum wheat and is a large variety of dry pasta which is cooked with cheese. Some think that the shape of this type of past gives macaroni its name, but the name is actually derived from a dough, used to make macaroni. Read ahead to know about the history, significance and celebration of National Macaroni day.

National Macaroni Day: History and Significance

Macaroni is an incredible little piece of pasta that is usually eaten with cheese and tomatoes and bread. The most popular macaroni is the elbow macaroni, but there are many types of macaronis. Makarneia is the origin of the word that comes from Medieval Greek. Although there are no specific sources of where the name comes from, macaroni and cheese are one of the most popular dishes. In English speaking countries, the name macaroni is customarily given to a specific shape of pasta, i.e small pasta tubes cut into short pieces. Although the origin of this day is not found, the holiday has been celebrated for years.

Source: bvoyles4/Pixabay

National Macaroni Day Celebration

National Macaroni Day is been celebrated for years. Macaroni is traditionally cooked using different types of cheese and usually eaten with bread. You could also add flavour to your dish by adding garlic and onion powder in it.

Here are a few ideas on how you could celebrate this day.

Make a scrumptious dish of Macaroni and cheese for your entire family. There are more than a hundred recipes on the internet from which you could try and whip out a dish

Have a macaroni buffet party. Find out about the different sizes and shapes of macaroni and cook a few using different sauces.

Macaroni craft: Making the most of your time in quarantine, you can have some fun with kids. You can colour macaroni and make a different picture using them. Another popular macaroni craft is making necklaces or frames.

You could also host a macaroni eating competition amongst your family members.

