World Oceans Day 2020: Meaning And Significance That You Must Know About

Every year, June 8 is observed as World Oceans Day worldwide after it was proposed by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) in 1992 at UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, World Oceans Day was officially recognised in the year 2008 by the United Nations. The international day supports Sustainable Development Goals' implementation and also helps foster public interest in the ocean's management and resources. Read to know about the meaning, significance and celebration of World Oceans Day in detail.

World Oceans Day meaning

In 2009, World Ocean Day was promoted but now it is celebrated as World Oceans Day across the globe after the resolution was passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008. However, if you wonder why they added ‘s’ after Ocean? the reason behind doing so was to recognise that there is one global ocean that connects the world. Within one Ocean, there are five distinct oceans including the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, and the Southern Ocean.

World Oceans Day significance

The oceans are home to over 200,000 known species and around millions of unidentified organisms. the oceans hold 97 per cent of Earth's water. They purify the air everyone breathes by absorbing 30 per cent of total carbon dioxide present in the air, which majorly helps to reduce global warming's effects and climate change. Oceans are also the world's largest source of protein as over 2.6 billion people rely on oceans to acquire their primary source of protein. On the other hand, 40 per cent of the oceans across the world are majorly affected by human actions of causing pollution today. Therefore, World Oceans Day is celebrated to observe the importance of oceans in everyone's life.

World Oceans Day celebration

This day is celebrated each year with a distinct theme to share knowledge about the ocean and its effects on the daily life of the population. The theme selected by the United Nations for World Oceans Day 2020 is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'. The day is celebrated in several unique ways, including launching new initiatives and campaigns, special events at aquariums and zoos, aquatic and beach cleanups, outdoor explorations, educational and conservation action programs, art contests, and sustainable seafood events.

