World Food Safety Day 2020: Meaning, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

World Food Safety Day 2020 is observed every year on June 7. The World Food Safety Day, in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation, was facilitated by the World Health Organisation. By observing World Food Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is continuing its efforts to keep food safety on the public agenda and to reduce the burden of foodborne diseases worldwide. Here’s taking a look at its World food safety day-meaning, significance, and celebration.

Why is World Food Safety Day observed?

As per the WHO data, almost 1 in 10 people worldwide are ill-eating contaminated food, with nearly 1,25.000 deaths among children under 5 years of age. Approximately 600 million cases of foodborne diseases have been repeated every year. The development of any low-and middle-income economy is hindered by unsafe food. As a result, these countries are losing around $ 95 billion in productivity due to illness, disability and premature death suffered by workers.

What is the importance of Food Safety Day 2020?

As a consumer, everyone needs to know about common food hazards and how to safely prepare and store food. Food safety is a shared responsibility. Governments, farmers, processors, distributors, retailers and consumers must work together to save food. Many groups of people have a greater risk of food poisoning: children under five, pregnant mothers, adults over sixty-five and people with compromised immune systems. Food health is very critical in living a long life.

How is World Food Safety Day celebrated?

Food protection contributes to food security, human health, agricultural growth, market access, tourism and sustainable development. Food passes many steps before it reaches consumers. Everyone is playing a vital role in the supply chain to ensure it's safe. People celebrate this day by cooking and eating organic food, and they don't store food. People also avoid wastage of food and also avoid a preference for unsafe food.

Due to the current situation, the 2020 World Food Safety Day will be celebrated virtually. People will have the opportunity to interact online, showcase their work, promote food safety locally and globally, and learn from others as they interact and share their stories.

(Image courtesy: Unsplash.com)