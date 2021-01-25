National Tourism Day 2021: Know About The History And Significance

January 25 is observed as the National Tourism Day in India. This day is marked by the government of India to educate and inform the people about the importance of tourism in India, and what role it plays for the country's economy. Read on to know more about how the history of this day as well as its significance.

National Tourism Day 2021 History

It was the year 1948 when a tourism traffic committee was first formed in India to promote tourism culture in the nation. In 1958, a tourism department was established under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication in India. For many years the government has been taking steps to help the tourism of the country grow. However, the exact year when the National Tourism Day was first started is not known.

According to PIB, the tourism industry has brought a total of 20,61,511 tourists in India within the period of January- November 2018, as compared to January- November 2017, registering a 41.5% growth over the period. Every year, the GDP of our country is affected by the contribution from the tourism industry, thus it serves a lot of importance in our nation. India also has a total of 38 world heritage sites which attract a lot of tourism worldwide.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

National Tourism Day 2021 significance

The National tourism day is observed to create awareness amongst the global community so as to focus their attention on India's tourist locations as well as its social, financial and cultural worth. The United Nations World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year. This year the National Tourism Day theme is called Dekho Apna Desh. As the country's tourism was deeply affected due to the lockdown, the Ministry of Tourism would be organizing seminars on this theme to showcase the diverse culture of our country so as to try and boost up our country's tourism this year. The event has started from January 21 and will continue till February 22, 2021.

National Tourism Day wishes

Travelling makes people realise the small place they hold in this huge world!

If you are travelling, it allows you to visit the zenith of natural beauty and witness the glories of this world

If you are stressed out, there is nothing better than touring the places you always dreamt of

Travelling heals the deepest of the wounds and rejuvenates your soul unlike anything else

Visiting new places allow us to understand the numerous cultures and rituals of the world. We get to see a wider picture like never before

Life is incomplete unless you have taken the onus of travelling and visiting the dream locations

While travelling you would realise that there is so much left in the world to be seen and yet we fight over the tiny issues that come in everyday life. Happy National Tourism Day 2021.

