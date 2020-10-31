National Unity Day Poster: Here Are Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Images To Wish Friends And Family

Quick links:
National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the Iron Man of India. He played a role in the country’s freedom movement against the British colonial rule. In honour of his commitment towards national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as the Iron Man of India. People also refer to him as the Father of the Indian Constitution. He was the first Home Minister as well as the Deputy Prime minister of the country. So, in 2014, the Indian government declared his birthday as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas. So, on this occasion, we have compiled some of the National Unity Day images, posters, and greetings to share with your friends, family, and colleagues on social media. Check photos:
Oct. 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, will be observed as #NationalUnityDay to celebrate India's #UnityInDiversity— PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) October 27, 2020
The #StatueOfUnity is a tribute to this great epitome of unity#EkBharatShreshthaBharat @PIB_India @MIB_India @ddnews_guwahati pic.twitter.com/W9pzpnfRTF
#RashtriyaEktaDiwas— PIB in Mizoram (@PIBAizawl) October 30, 2020
✳️#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, led the Bardoli Satyagraha in Gujarat, a major episode of Civil Disobedience Movement in 1928
▶️India will celebrate #NationalUnityDay to mark the144th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man' tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DxKO1tsuxO
Saluting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary - Unity Pledge at NITK Surathkal on 29 October 2020 at 4PM.#NationalUnityDay #EktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/LnbHjti2MP— NITK Surathkal_Official (@surathkal_nitk) October 28, 2020
#MannKiBaat— Rajesh Gore (@GoreRaje) October 25, 2020
PM @narendramodi: We will celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, 31 Oct. as ‘#NationalUnityDay’; you will come across few people whose personality has so many elements-depth of thoughts, moral courage, political genius, commitment to national unity pic.twitter.com/nR8ErUhJcg
Oct. 31, 2020, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'National Unity Day'— PIB In Meghalaya (@PIBShillong) October 25, 2020
"Sardar Patel devoted his entire life for the unity of the country. He integrated the Indian public with the Freedom Movement," said PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/A2hviqqjyv
Tomorrow October 31 :National Unity Day (राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस)— Kunal (@Kunal_Bharatam) October 30, 2020
Sushant is biggest global Unifier of all Pure & Humanitarian souls fighting 4 Justice & Truth
He incited Collective Consciousness in all people of the World
We should plan 4 tomorrow accordingly#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/e6SJyKbg5M
If you want to go quickly go alone, if you want to go far go together.#NATIONAL UNITY DAY#classactivity#loveforart#newlearning# @ashokkp @y_sanjay @gupta_anju9 @ShandilyaPooja @TanuMathur18 @NSonam20 pic.twitter.com/UMbPcl5NSn— pranaya chaprana (@lovelychaprana0) October 29, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan— Anita Gautam (@AnitaGa91804333) October 28, 2020
31 Oct "National Unity Day"
On 145 birth anniversary of "IRON MAN" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
My son 7 years old made portrait using paper quilling and pay tribute to him
Please bless him pic.twitter.com/nZCvcDc8si
Celebrate this National Unity day to reaffirm #NewIndia's inherent strength and resilience to withstand the threats to the nation's prestige, unity and security!#RashtriyaEktaDiwas #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/CDKVC7UNXD— Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) October 29, 2020
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020 : National Unity Day 2020: On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, nation ready for virtual celebration as national unity day 2020https://t.co/OHG4uSJMbc pic.twitter.com/WVjIqpUcaj— एकलव्य (@eEklavy) October 21, 2020
कल 31 अक्टूबर को ,सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी के जन्मदिन को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में पूरे भारत में मनाया जाएगा।#NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/vNpBZvToYB— Gopal Hari (@gopalharigopal) October 30, 2020
