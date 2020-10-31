Last Updated:

National Unity Day Poster: Here Are Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Images To Wish Friends And Family

National Unity Day poster: Check out some Rashtriya Ekta Diwas images to wish friends and family on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the Iron Man of India. He played a role in the country’s freedom movement against the British colonial rule. In honour of his commitment towards national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as the Iron Man of India. People also refer to him as the Father of the Indian Constitution. He was the first Home Minister as well as the Deputy Prime minister of the country. So, in 2014, the Indian government declared his birthday as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas. So, on this occasion, we have compiled some of the National Unity Day images, posters, and greetings to share with your friends, family, and colleagues on social media. Check photos: 

National Unity Day poster: Check out Rashtriya Ekta Diwas poster to wish friends and family 

 

Different languages, different costumes, India is one of our countries, Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

 

Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

 

On this day of national pride and honour, I wish you many congratulations and hope that you celebrate this day with your head held high and feel honoured to be a citizen of this nation. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

 

 

Our flag is not just one of the many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

 

Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 

Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 

Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 

Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 

My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 

 

