National Unity Day Poster: Here Are Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Images To Wish Friends And Family

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the Iron Man of India. He played a role in the country’s freedom movement against the British colonial rule. In honour of his commitment towards national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as the Iron Man of India. People also refer to him as the Father of the Indian Constitution. He was the first Home Minister as well as the Deputy Prime minister of the country. So, in 2014, the Indian government declared his birthday as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas. So, on this occasion, we have compiled some of the National Unity Day images, posters, and greetings to share with your friends, family, and colleagues on social media. Check photos:

National Unity Day poster: Check out Rashtriya Ekta Diwas poster to wish friends and family

Oct. 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, will be observed as #NationalUnityDay to celebrate India's #UnityInDiversity



The #StatueOfUnity is a tribute to this great epitome of unity#EkBharatShreshthaBharat @PIB_India @MIB_India @ddnews_guwahati pic.twitter.com/W9pzpnfRTF — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) October 27, 2020

Different languages, different costumes, India is one of our countries, Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

#RashtriyaEktaDiwas



✳️#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, led the Bardoli Satyagraha in Gujarat, a major episode of Civil Disobedience Movement in 1928



▶️India will celebrate #NationalUnityDay to mark the144th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man' tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DxKO1tsuxO — PIB in Mizoram (@PIBAizawl) October 30, 2020

Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

Saluting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary - Unity Pledge at NITK Surathkal on 29 October 2020 at 4PM.#NationalUnityDay #EktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/LnbHjti2MP — NITK Surathkal_Official (@surathkal_nitk) October 28, 2020

On this day of national pride and honour, I wish you many congratulations and hope that you celebrate this day with your head held high and feel honoured to be a citizen of this nation. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

#MannKiBaat



PM @narendramodi: We will celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, 31 Oct. as ‘#NationalUnityDay’; you will come across few people whose personality has so many elements-depth of thoughts, moral courage, political genius, commitment to national unity pic.twitter.com/nR8ErUhJcg — Rajesh Gore (@GoreRaje) October 25, 2020

Our flag is not just one of the many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

Oct. 31, 2020, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'National Unity Day'



"Sardar Patel devoted his entire life for the unity of the country. He integrated the Indian public with the Freedom Movement," said PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/A2hviqqjyv — PIB In Meghalaya (@PIBShillong) October 25, 2020

Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Tomorrow October 31 :National Unity Day (राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस)



Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

#AmitabhBachchan

31 Oct "National Unity Day"

On 145 birth anniversary of "IRON MAN" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

My son 7 years old made portrait using paper quilling and pay tribute to him

Please bless him pic.twitter.com/nZCvcDc8si — Anita Gautam (@AnitaGa91804333) October 28, 2020

Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Celebrate this National Unity day to reaffirm #NewIndia's inherent strength and resilience to withstand the threats to the nation's prestige, unity and security!#RashtriyaEktaDiwas #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/CDKVC7UNXD — Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D (@Dept_of_AHD) October 29, 2020

My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020 : National Unity Day 2020: On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, nation ready for virtual celebration as national unity day 2020https://t.co/OHG4uSJMbc pic.twitter.com/WVjIqpUcaj — एकलव्य (@eEklavy) October 21, 2020

