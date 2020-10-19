Navratri 2020 Colours With Date: Dress Up At Home With Navratri Colors This October 2020

This year, the 9-day festival of Goddess Durga aka Navratri Festival commences from October 17. The auspicious days will last until October 25 this year. The very next day of the Navami, people across India will celebrate Vijayadashami which is also known as Dussehra. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this nine-day period. The forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. In the 9 day festival, the days are celebrated with some playing Garba, to some visiting pandals and offering their prayers to the different avatars of the Goddess. Many also follow the Navratri colour code, where in most parts of India, people wear the same colour of clothing during the 9-day festival. Check out the Navratri 2020 colours with dates for this year.

Navratri 2020 colours with dates

The 9 days of Navratri are celebrated by adorning 9 different colours each day. The day starts with grey colour this year and ends with purple. Last year, the same series of colours were followed as well. The colours represent different energies and it is the same colour of saree or fabric that is adorned to the Goddesses depending on the day.

October 17 - Grey - Indicator of the destruction of evil.

October 18 - Orange - For knowledge, and tranquillity

October 19 - White - For peace and purity.

October 20 - Red - For auspiciousness

October 21 - Royal Blue - Representing the divine energy.

October 22 - Yellow -Symbolizing happiness and joy

October 23 - Green - Representing Mother Nature

October 24 - Peacock Green - Representing desires and wishes

October 25 - Purple - Represents goal and ambition

Image credits: Unsplash

Navratri 2020 puja

October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana

October 26, Day 10 – Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan

Promo Image courtesy: Unsplash/ Sonika Agarwal