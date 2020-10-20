Navratri 2020 Day 4 Significance, Colour And Importance Among The Maa Durga Devotees

Navratri 2020 is being celebrated all over the country. The celebrations are a bit different than every year because of pandemic all over the world. Navratri 2020 festival started on October 17, 2020. Today is the Navratri 2020 day 4. During the Navratri, Goddess Durga and her 9 avatars are worshipped by devotees. Devotees keep a fast for Maa Durga and worship her during Navratri festival. Each day is dedicated to one avatar of goddess Durga. People also wish each other a happy Navratri 2020 on this festival. A lot of people have been wondering about the Navratri day 4 significance and the Navratri 2020 day 4 colour. For all the people who are curious to know about the Navratri 2020 day 4, here is everything you need to know about it.

Navratri Day 4 significance

On the fourth day of Navratri 2020 which is today on October 20, 2020, the Kushmanda avatar of the Mother Goddess is worshipped. This avatar of goddess Durga is believed to have eliminated the darkness by giving birth to light. She also represents the cosmic egg and is known to be the creator of this universe. She is also referred to as the 'Adishakti' or 'Adiswarup'. The Devi is considered so powerful that she has the glow of the sun.

She is considered to have created this universe with her divine smile that radiated immense energy. She is also considered to be residing in the centre of the sun thus symbolising light and energy. Devotees worship the Kushmanda Devi for good health, wealth and strength. The pictorial representation of Kushmanda sees eight hands which is why she is also known as Ashtabhuja. She is mounted on a lion and holds the Kamandal, Dhanush, Gada and Kamal in the four right hands and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra in the left hands.

Navratri 2020 day 4 colour

Navratri 2020 day 4 will be observed today on October 20, 2020. Navratri 2020 day 4 colour is Red. The colour red is worshipped as it signifies the passion, auspiciousness as well as the anger of goddess Durga. Devotees wear Red coloured clothes today as an ode to the goddess.

Image credits: Unsplash