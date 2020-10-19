Navratri Colours 2020 And Navratri Colours Significance For Each Day Of The Festival

Navratri is one of the most popular festivals in India. The nine-day long festival is celebrated in India with great joy and excitement. It is celebrated every year in Autumn. Goddess Durga is worshipped for nine nights during the festival. The nine days are dedicated to goddess Durga and her nine Avatars, also known as Navadurga. The devotees get dressed according to a specific colour known as nine colours of Navratri which is dedicated to different qualities of the Goddess. A lot of people have been wondering about the Navratri colours 2020 and the Navratri colours significance. For all the people who are still wondering about it, here is everything you need to know about the Navratri colours list.

Navratri colours 2020 and Navratri colours significance

Day 1 Ghatasthapana/Pratipada

It is the first day of the festival where the Kalash Sthapana is done. This year the first colour of Navratri 2020 on October 17 was Grey. The colour Grey signifies the quality of the destruction of evil.

Day 2 Dwitiya

On the second day of Navratri 2020, Brahmacharini avatar Goddess Durga is worshipped. The colour on Day 2 of Navratri 2020 on October 18 was Orange. The significance of this vibrant Orange colour is to show tranquillity, brightness and knowledge.

Day 3 Tritiya

On the third day of Navratri 2020, the Chandraghanta avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped. The colour on day 3, October 19, 2020, is White which represents peace, serenity, calmness and purity.

Day 4 Chaturthi

On the day 4 of this year’s Navratri, Goddess Durga will be worshipped in Kushmanda avatar. The colour of day 4, October 20, 2020, is Red. It represents passion, auspiciousness as well as anger.

Day 5 Panchami

The Skanda Mata avatar of Goddes Durga will be worshipped on Panchami October 21, 2020. The colour of Panchami is Royal Blue which signifies divine energy.

Day 6 Shashthi

Katyayani form of Maa Durga will be worshipped on Shashthi October 22, 2020. The colour of the day is Yellow which portrays joy and cheerfulness.

Day 7 Saptami

Goddess Durga is worshipped in the avatar of Kalaratri on Day 7 on October 23, 2020. The colour of the Saptami is Green and it represents mother nature and its qualities.

Day 7 Ashtami

On Ashtami which is also known as Durgashtami, Gauri avatar of Goddess Durga will be worshipped. The colour of October 24, 2020, on Ashtami is Peacock Green which symbolises desires and wishes that are fulfilled.

Day 9 Navami

On the last day of Navratri 2020, Siddhidhatri form of Maa Durga will be worshipped on October 25, 2020. The colour Purple symbolises ambitions, energy and goals.

Image Credits: Unsplash