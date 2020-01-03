New Year 2020: What Is Vision Board And How Do You Make One?

The Law of Attraction is the most powerful universal law which provides an opportunity to shape our lives and attract our deepest desires. It in a way helps you visualise your future and consistently keeps reminding you of your life goals. Another popular term for a vision board is a dream board.

What is a vision board?

A vision board is something that forces you to examine your desires and focus on the thing that truly matters to you. The vision board sends a very loud and clear message of what you want in life. If you want a car, put a picture of it on your vision board or if you want a house, let that go on the board too.

Looking at the picture almost every day will keep reminding you to work accordingly, to fulfil your dream. The three main things to achieve a goal is the power of choice, the power of visualisation, the power of consistency.

How to make a vision board for 2020?

Take some time in planning how you want your vision board. Thoughtfully consider the message you want your personalised board to convey. The board can have anything, your values, career goals, family life, love life, health, wealth, and hobbies.

Select good images of what should go on your board. It can be anything, newspaper cutouts, images/ quotes printed from the internet, photographs, pages from a book, pamphlets, brochures, etc.

Make a creative board which is neat and gives you a clear vision.

Find the perfect place to put up your board. Place your board where you travel frequently, a place that catches your eye every now and then. Some people like to place it near the bedside table and take a look at it first thing in the morning or the last thing at night.

