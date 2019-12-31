New Year 2020: Pubs And Clubs In Chennai Where You Can Dance The Night Away

The new year 2020 is around the corner and many of us have already planned how we want to bid a goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020. This eve will not only change the one digit in the year numbers but also end a decade. The celebrations in cities with firecrackers, music and dance are unmissable. Being one of the cosmopolitan cities, Chennai in Tamil Nadu is widely known for having an energetic nightlife. Here are a few places you can step in to welcome the new year 2020 in the Detroit of India:

The Flying Elephant

A wide range of drinks and food are included in the menu of the Flying Elephant. The organisers have hosted numerous parties in the city that have been topping charts. If someone is looking to enjoy a fun party with friends, this is the place that could be one of the best.

Kipling Cafe

One can escape the city crowd and party under the sky at Kipling Cafe on the New Year. Kipling Cafe arranges special New Year bash every year. With a buffet system, it offers unlimited starters and alcohol. The organisers have planned to follow a retro theme this year. DJ Sultan Alamalik has been booked to rock the bass on the new year's eve this year.

INK 303

With the well-structured ambience and a popular party buzz, Ink 303 could be a good spot to party. It features some of the best DJ artists in the city. It has an international touch to drink and food menus. The grilled prawns are a must-try dish at this place. The brief drinking menu has some of the most refreshing mocktails and drinks.

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 is one of the best places for the one looking for a romantic hideout on the New Year. The rooftop restaurant gives the experience of having a breezy dinner with your partner. It’s also considered as the hotspot for the most lively New Year party in Chennai where all the party lovers can gulp down the exotic drinks and can relish the entertainment-packed performances.