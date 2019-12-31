New Year 2020: Pubs And Clubs You Can Groove In Mumbai This NYE

The new year 2020 is around the corner and many of us have already planned how we want to bid a goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020. This eve will not only change the digits in the year numbers but also end a decade. The celebrations in cities with firecrackers, music and dance are unmissable. Being one of the cosmopolitan cities, Mumbai in Maharashtra is widely known for having an energetic nightlife. Here are a few places you can step in to welcome the new year 2020 in the city of Seven islands:

SMAAASH New Year Bash

One can join this Bollywood style-themed party at SMAAASH in Mumbai. It organises Bollywood music, arcade games, food and drinks, among others at the 31st party in Mumbai. The vibes at the place can add a touch of “filminess” to your New Year countdown.

Entry Fee: INR 2,000

Venue: Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No 4, Trade View Building, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Bignite 19 at Esselworld

If someone is looking for a happening New Year party in Mumbai for the family then Bignite 2019 could be the best option. The event is scheduled to be conducted at EsselWorld and offers music, dance performances, rides, scrumptious delicacies, party ambience, and a vibe of a carnival.

Price for two: INR 650 onwards

Venue: EsselWorld

Red Carpet NYE, Dhuri Resort

If anyone is interested to enjoy the new year party in resorts near Mumbai, the Red Carpet NYE could be an awesome place for them. An Israeli 5-star property organises Red Carpet NYE every year during New Year. The organisers also offer performances by renowned DJs and Bollywood celebrities.

Price: INR 9,000

Venue: Dhuri Resort, Vasai East, Golani Naka, Waliv, Maharashtra

Evershine Club

Located in the posh area of Kandivali, the Evershine club has a huge party area including poolside dining. The new year celebration offers unlimited food and alcohol. Any Bollywood lover can shake their leg while performing the hook-step of Bollywood dancing numbers.

Price: Stag Entry – INR 3,500 and Couple entry – INR 6,500

Venue: Evershine Phase 3, Evershine Millenium Paradise, Thakur Village, Kandivali East, Mumbai

