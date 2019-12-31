New Year 2020: Final Hour, Uplift And Other Parties You Can Head To In Pune

The new year 2020 is around the corner and many of us have already planned how we want to bid a goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020. This eve will not only change the digits in the year numbers but also end a decade. The celebrations in cities with firecrackers, music and dance are unmissable. Being one of the cosmopolitan cities, Pune in Maharashtra is widely known for having an energetic nightlife. Here are a few places from clubs to pubs, cafes to restaurants, you can step in to welcome the new year 2020 in the city.

Final Hour at The Orchid

The Orchid has organised live music, popular DJs, unlimited food and drinks, fun games, and much more in a Meadows Lawn. This lounge also organises a theme party. The NYE party of this place is popularly known as The Final Hour.

Price: INR 1,500 onwards

Location: The Orchid Hotel, Pune-Banglore Road, Near Balewadi Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Uplift 2020

The event labelled as Uplift 2020 is organised at Lollapalooza. Reportedly, the DJ will make the guests groove on some Bollywood and Punjabi tracks. Unlimited drinks and buffet will also be available.

Price: INR 750 onwards

Location: Lollapalooza, North Pune

Texas Tower NYE 2020

You can join this rooftop venue for a grand celebration in Pune welcoming New Year. It is a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. Live band event is said to increase the energy of the crowd.

Price: INR 1,500

Venue: Texas Tower, Stellar Spaces, Kharadi South Main Road, opp. Zensar, IT Park, Kharadi, Pune

New Years Eve 2020, Diamonds Water Park

One can celebrate new year’s eve 2020 with fireworks, unlimited food, drinks and belly dance performance. DJ Nitish Gulyani, the official DJ of Badshah will handle the DJ controller for the eve.

Price: INR 2,500 onwards

Venue: Diamond Parks, Water Park, Lohgaon Rd, Pune

New Year’s Eve Party, Panshet

The lounge boasts of live band, DJ all night, fireworks, dance and music, bonfire, dinner and breakfast. You can also experience a tent party here. Moonlight camping, Guitar Music and Barbeque Dinner near Panshet Dam are also organised.

Price: INR 1,500 onwards

Venue: Pune Panshat, Panshat Dam, Pune