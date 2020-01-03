New Year 2020: What Is A Mood Board And How Do You Create One?

A mood board is a tool to help you hone your visual ideas at the start of a creative project. It is a collage of images, material samples, colour palettes, and sometimes descriptive words and typography that will guide you in your work. A mood board is also known as an inspiration board. Learn here to make a suitable and personalised mood board.

How to make a mood board?

Select a theme and objective

You probably have some ideas in mind from the get-go. Now brainstorm some keywords associated with these ideas. Be clear what you're trying to achieve.

Collect your inspiration

A collection of pieces is a good exercise. Click pictures of anything that inspires or is relevant to your theme. Take your early sources of inspiration, then challenge yourself to think outside of the box to find more.

Curate your collection

Your collection would only come to effective use when you curate them. Odds are, you now have more material than what is useful. When putting together mood boards, think of yourself as a curator rather than a collector, and try to introduce meaning and threads from one image to the next. It helps in easier interpretation.

Presenting your mood board

Preparing your mood board might seem easy, but presenting your ideas to the audience is a tough job. There are certain tips and tricks to keep in mind while preparing a mood board for presentation. Choose the right format to present your mood board, online or offline mood board. A cohesive colour palette is important, so discard anything that clashes.

If you’re making a digital board, consider eye-dropping five key colours from the images into swatches. If you’re making a physical board, obtain real paint and fabric swatches for the same effect. Add some photography or web images to make your mood board attractive. Add colours and fonts. Focus on composition, hierarchy and scale.

