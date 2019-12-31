New Year 2020: Ring In The NYE In Delhi With Silent Disco Parties And Rapper Divine

The last day of 2019 is here, and celebrations are underway. Celebrating the end of a year has been going on for about four millennia. There are many traditions related to the New Year, wherein people celebrate New Year by making some noise, relishing on lip-smacking dishes or partying the night away. Here is a list of things you need to do on New Year's Eve in Delhi.

New Year celebrations in Delhi

Silent Disco Party

Reportedly, one of the first Silent Disco Parties will be hosted in the Capital city. The Silent concert, 863 MHz Silent Countdown 2020, will be hosted at QLA, Mehrauli. Silent Concert will reportedly play music in three channels namely, Techno, EDM, and Bollywood. In this multi-genre music festival, attendees can listen to music on headphones or earphones. The high on adrenaline New year night with foot-tapping music will be accompanied by unlimited food and drinks.

Address: The Kila, 4A Marg, opp Qutab Minar, Kalka Dass, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Celebrate New Year 2020 amid the hilly ranges

For all adventure junkies, a local tour operator is reportedly organising a New year trek, which starts at the Mc Leod Ganj and ends with a trek to Triund. The adventure tour will reportedly explore the mountain ranges of Dharmsala, offering everyone a tranquil and peace-filled New year. The adventure tour will start from Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.

Address: Vidhansabha Metro station, Mudrika Marg, Khyber pass, Civil lines

Dance to the tunes of Rapper Divine

The Live music concert that will be hosted in the heart of Delhi, is reportedly one of the most popular New year bashes. To be hosted at one of the poshest localities of Delhi, the music concert will be headlined by Gully Boy star Divine, who reportedly will be performing to one of the biggest hits of his discography.

Address: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity Access Rd, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

