Nirjala Ekadashi Images To Send To The Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Nirjala Ekadashi is a Hindu holy day falling on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyeshta. This Ekadashi derives its name from the water-less fast observed on this day. It is considered to be the most austere and hence the most sacred of all the 24 Ekadashis. If observed religiously, it is said to be the most rewarding and grants the virtue gained by the observance of all the Ekadshis in a year. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on June 2, 2020. Here are some images for you to send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion. Read ahead to know more-

Ekadashis are considered to be very important days in the Hindu religion. Among all the 24 Ekadashis in the yearly Hindu calendar, the Nirajala Ekadashi is the most significant one. This day falls under the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month and coincides with the months of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Ekadashi means the eleventh day of a fortnight, and Nirajala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This year, the Ekadashi tithi will reportedly begin on June 1 at 2.57 pm and will end on June 2 at 12.04 pm.

Devotees generally fast on all the Ekadashis or some consume the food only made for fasting. However, as the name suggests, on Nirjala Ekadashi, people observing fast do not consume a drop of water. Nirjala actually means ‘without water’, and those who are not in a position to fast during the rest of the Ekadashis can observe vrat on this day.

Known as Bheemaseni Ekadashi, the Nirjala Ekadashi is named after Bheema from the Mahabharata. The second son of Kunti and King Pandu, Bheema, who loved to eat. Bheema could never observe fast and control his hunger. However, miffed with himself for disrespecting Lord Vishnu, Bheema met Maharishi Vyasa to seek a solution to his problem. After meeting the sage, Bheema started observing Nirjala Ekadashi, as he was told that by fasting on this date, he would derive the benefits of all the other Ekadashis.

