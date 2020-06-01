Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi And More Details To Know About This Auspicious Day

Nirjala Ekadashi is a holy day that falls on the 11th lunar day of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyestha. This Ekadashi name is derived from the water-less (Nir-jala) fast observed on the day. Nirjala Ekadashi is considered as the most sacred of all 24 Ekadashis. It is also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. Read to know the practices on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi Puja Method

Beginning from the Ganga Dussehra fasting, a devotee has to abandon Tamasic food on this day. This includes abandoning of food items like meat, fish, onions, garlic, mushrooms, overripe and underripe fruits and vegetables. The next day, wake up at Brahmamuhurtha, which is one and a half hour before sunshine, and remember Lord Shrihari Vishu. Then take a bath with water containing Ganga jal. Meditate after finishing with your daily work. Now take a vow and begin your fasting. It is advised to wear yellow clothes. After that, offer arghya to the sun god. Once you finish offering the water, pray the Lord to forgive your mistakes and bless you with health, wealth and prosperity.

Nirjala Ekadashi Puja time

Ekadashi tithi starts on June 1, 2020, at 2: 57 PM and ends at 12: 04 PM on the next day, June 2. The devotees will observe Nirjala Ekadashi vrat on June 2. Parana time (ideal time for breaking the fast) is between 5:23 AM to 8: 10 AM on June 3. Dwadashi ends on June 3 at 9:05 AM on Parana day.

Nirjala Ekadashi

Abstinence of food is observed in other ekadashis, but on Nirjala Ekadashi, a complete fast is kept, without consuming even water. The fast is observed 24 hours, from sunrise on Nirjala Ekadashi to sunrise the next day. Some observe it from sunrise to sunset. A day prior to Nirjala Ekadashi, the devotee performs the evening prayer (Sandhyavandanam) and takes only one meal, without rice - as eating rice is prohibited. However, the devotee is granted to have a single drop of water as part of the Achamana purification ritual. Water more than that is considered equals breaking the vow.

Like other ekadashis, puja is offered to Lord Vishnu, for whom ekadashis are sacred, to seek his grace. An image of Vishnu or a Saligrama stone is bathed (abhisheka) with Panchamrita. It is a mixture of five foods: curd, ghee, milk, sugar and honey. It is then washed with water and dressed in royal apparel. A hand-fan is also offered. Flowers, incense, water and lamps are also offered. In the evening, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with durva grass in their hands. They remain awake the whole night and sing praises of Vishnu or meditate.