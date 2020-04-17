Varuthini Ekadashi Wishes To Forward To Your Friends & Family On This Blessed Day

Ekadashi is observed once every month and out of the 24 Ekadashi, Varuthini Ekadashi is considered as the most auspicious one. It generally falls during the month of April or May, every year according to the Gregorian calendar. According to Hindu mythology, people who observe fast during Varuthini Ekadashi may receive many health benefits. Here are some Whatsapp wishes to wish your friends on the occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi 2020.

Varuthini Ekadashi wishes

May you be redeemed from all your past sins and be blessed with good health and success on the auspicious occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi.

On Varuthini Ekadashi, I wish Vamana Bhagwan gives you immense strength to fight all odds, evils and enemies and you emerge out as a winner. Happy Varuthini Ekadashi

May Lord Vishu Bless you & your family on auspicious Varuthini Ekadashi

On this auspicious day of Ekadashi, May Lord Vishnu Shree Hari Bless you with loads of success, good health, great happiness, peace and prosperity, happy Varuthini Ekadashi vrat.

On this blessed day, I wish Lord Vishnu accepts all your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins...Happy Varuthini Ekadashi to you and your family.

With Lord Vishnu's blessings on this auspicious day, may all our sins be washed away and all our problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities leading us to success. Happy Varuthini Ekadashi!

On the occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi, let us learn from Shri Ram to be poised and loving, caring and affection for a happy and satisfied life.

May Lord Vishnu impart us with the strength to do the right things in life. May his blessings help us write off all our bad karmas with good actions.

On the holy day of Varuthini Ekadashi, let's pray, fast and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and get rid of all our past sins and hope for a beautiful future ahead that lies.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Ekadashi!

Warm wishes on Varuthini Ekadashi to you. May this auspicious occasion fill your life with new hopes and new dreams and blessings of Almighty.

A very Happy Varuthini Ekadashi to you. May Lord Vishnu take away all your problems and give you all the strength to face all the obstacles in your life

Let us celebrate Varuthini Ekadashi with our loved ones to thank Lord Vishnu for all his blessings and love, for all his support and guidance

