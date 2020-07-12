Paper Bag Day Quotes To Send To Your Friends & Family To Raise Awareness

Paper Bag Day is observed globally on July 12, every year. The day is celebrated to extend awareness about paper bags that contributes to the fight against climate change and pollution. Paper Bags are natural and biodegradable. They can be renewed, reused and recycled. People around the world use paper bags on a daily basis. By using paper bags they are adopting sustainable lifestyle choices in a world where we are facing growing requirements due to globalisation, climate change, and the scarcity of raw materials. Check out some Paper Day Bag quotes to spread more awareness.

Paper Day Bag Quotes

Use paper bags

Avoid using plastic bags

Keep my earth polluted free

Please help me in spreading these lines.

If you are ‘Fantastic’ then do something ‘Drastic’ to cut the ‘Plastic’, use 'Paper Bags'

Use paper bag reduce plastic bag.

Use papers instead of plastic.

Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle Plastic Bags, instead, Renew, Reuse and Recycle Paper Bags

With paper bags, the world is like a diamond which shines everywhere.

Go green with paper bags, everything is fantastic.

Stop bagging the planet – say NO to plastic bags. And say a big yes to paper bags.

Be a gentleman use paper bag discard plastic bag.

On Paper Bag Day take an oath and encourage everyone to use paper over plastic!

Paper bags can break down and go back into the ground whereas it takes over 100+ years for plastic to break down. Stand against environmental pollution.

Use paper bags as much as possible and make Mother Earth plastic-free.

This Paper Bag Day ‘Say no to Plastic Bags’.

Use and Reuse Paper Bags and contribute your bit to the environment.

Take a pledge and do your bit for our environment. Avoid plastics and adopt Paper Bags.

Happy National Paper Bag Day!!! Dear Paper Bags, Some call you sack.... I call you friend. Thank you for carrying all my things and then nicely folding up to fit in with all the other paper recyclables.

Paper bag is renewable, recyclable, reusable, and compostable.

Paper bags are safer for pets.

