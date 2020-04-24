Parashurama Jayanti 2020 | Know Everything About Birth Anniversary Of Lord Parashurama

Parashurama Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on the 25th of April and it falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls in the month of Vaishakha; however, the dates change every year according to the English calendar. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, who is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He was born in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, that is on the third day of Shukla Paksha. On this auspicious day, know Parashurama Jayanti significance and history to celebrate the birth of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parashurama Jayanti history and significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Parashurama is believed to be the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the day is observed to celebrate his birth anniversary. According to scriptures and legends, Lord Parashurama was born during the Pradosh Kala. Hence, when Tritiya prevails during this Kala, it is considered and observed as Parashurama Jayanti.

According to stories, the reason Lord Vishnu took this avatar was to ease the stress that was caused due to extreme sins and irreligious kings who did not carry out their responsibilities in a proper way. It is also said that Lord Parashurama still prevails on Earth and that is the main reason why the sixth incarnation is not worshipped. On the other hand, his other avatars, including Rama and Krishna, are worshipped. There are very few temples where Lord Parashurama is worshipped.

On Parashurama Jayanti, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe various rituals, including fasting and worshipping the lord by visiting temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The devotees also worship by reciting hymns, devotional songs and with flowers, tulsi leaves, Chandan, and other things. Lord Parashurama is also known as Rama Jamadagnya and Veerarama in various Hindu scriptures.

