Wedding Dates In January: Here Is A List Of All The Auspicious Wedding Dates

In 2020 COVID-19 has put wedding plans on hold for many people. While many couples opted for a simple and intimate wedding this year, many decided to postpone getting married altogether and wait for the time when the virus outbreak subsides relatively. However, all the couples who decided to postpone their wedding plans in 2020, need not worry as with lockdowns easing across the world, there is a high chance that 2021 might just be the year when they can get married. According to a report on ShaadiSaga.com, here are some wedding dates in January 2021 for Hindu marriages.

Wedding Dates in January

On Monday, January 18 an auspicious marriage muhurat is available. The shubh muhurat starts from 06:27 PM and will remain till 07:14 AM on January 19. In addition to this, the following dates also have Shubh Muhurat.

20th January 2021 (Wednesday)

24th January 2021 (Sunday)

31st January 2021 (Sunday)

Wedding Dates 2021

Another report in Drik Panchang has revealed all the auspicious wedding dates in 2021. Here is a list of all the dates available from April to December. The report states that no auspicious dates are available in the months of February and March. Similarly, no auspicious dates are available from August to October.

Wedding Dates in April 2021

April 22

April 24

April 25

April 26

April 27

April 28

April 29

April 30

Wedding Dates in May 2021

May 1

May 2

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 13

May 14

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 26

May 28

May 29

May 30

Wedding Dates in June 2021

June 3

June 4

June 5

June 16

June 19

June 20

June 22

June 23

June 24

Wedding Dates in July 2021

July 1

July 2

July 7

July 13

July 15

Wedding Dates in November 2021

Nov. 15

Nov. 16

Nov. 20

Nov. 21

Nov. 28

Nov. 29

Nov. 30

Wedding Dates in December 2021

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 6

Dec. 7

Dec. 11

Dec. 13

Special days in January 2021

Jan. 1: English New Year

English New Year starts on January 1, which is the first day of the modern Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar is also called as Western Calendar or Christian Calendar. It was reformed in the year 1582 to the Julian calendar and stored January 1 as a New Year Day. This calendar is widely adopted by most countries.

Jan.12: National Youth Day

The National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the Government of India declared 12 January as the National Youth Day and it has been celebrated every year since 1985. It is celebrated to encourage and inspire the youths of India.

Jan. 23: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. He was popularly known as Netaji and was one of the prominent leaders who struggled for India's Independence from British rule. He is famously known for building the Indian National Army with the help of the Japanese.

Jan.26: Republic Day

India commemorates the day of January 26, as Republic Day. In 1950, on the very same day, the Constitution of India came into force. This is the day when the Declaration of Independence was promulgated by the Indian National Congress.

Jan. 30: Gandhi Punyatithi

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, in 1948. In the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, this day is observed as the Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. The anniversary of the deaths of great Freedom Fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on March 23, 1931, is also celebrated as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas.On this day the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the defence minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Rajghat memorial and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.