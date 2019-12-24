Is The Post Office Open On Christmas Eve? Here Are The Post Office Christmas Eve Hours

Christmas reminds you of all your near and dear ones and one way you can reach out to them is through letters and cards. If you have your friends, family or your loved ones staying miles away from you, the only way to show love towards them is by sending them letters, cards, and presents. While technology helps you reach out to people in a matter of time but there is something more special in sending personal cards to the people you care about. Whatever may be the reason, we need to know if the post office would remain open on the festive season. Whether you want to send something precious or want to sell things online or looking for special and quirky gift ideas, the post office has got you covered. The post office makes your Christmas even better. Here is all you need to know about the post office Christmas Eve hours.

Is the Post Office Open On Christmas eve?

There is still time to send posts to all your loved ones, as the Post Office stays open on Christmas eve. The Post Office runs majorly all the time, except for the festive season. The Post Office remains open on the Christmas eve, the timings may differ though. So, know that you haven't missed the deadline yet.

Post Office Christmas eve hours

There is some good news for all the serious procrastinators. The Post Office will stay open on Christmas eve. A majority of the Post office branches will operate till 4 pm in the evening, on Christmas eve. However, a majority of the Post Office branches will remain closed on Christmas Day. All you need to do is check with your local branches to ensure the timings to post. You can visit their official website and check for all the branches that are accessible to the customers. You can get the branch accessibility information from their official website.

